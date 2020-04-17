These Moisturizing BB Creams for Dry Skin Will Quench Your Complexion’s Thirst

No one’s going to judge you for demanding more from your makeup products these days, especially if your skin type is dry as all get out. Because dry skin types produce less sebum and hold less moisture than normal, the goal is to find a formula that nourishes your complexion while simultaneously giving you the filter-flawless finish you so covet. Unfortunately, most foundations won’t cut it because they tend to be heavier on the skin, while CC creams are almost too lightweight with very little coverage to speak of. Your best bet is to find a BB cream for dry skin that applies like makeup and works like skincare.

Now, if you’re not a beauty guru, chances are you get BB and CC creams confused (trust us, you’re not alone). Here’s what you need to know: The “BB” in BB cream stands for beauty or blemish balm. The “CC” in CC cream stands for color correcting. BB creams are a hybrid of foundation and skin care: They do offer some level of coverage (usually sheer) and are formulated with moisturizers, SPF and antioxidants. CC creams are full of light-diffusing particles to balance your skin tone. While both are great for dry skin, BB creams are best if you’re looking for a burst of moisture.

However, as is the case with all beauty products, not all BB creams are created equally. Some formulas are more basic than others, while others are overachievers and deliver an impressive — if not slightly overwhelming — amount of skin-loving benefits. These are just some of the best we’ve encountered.

1. COVERGIRL Smoothers BB Cream

While you might not describe dry skin as “easy” or “breezy,” it’s still beautiful, and COVERGIRL’s BB cream is here to convince you of that. The brand’s beauty balm works overtime to bring out the best of your complexion. It checks off 10 skincare needs in a single tube and you’ll love how seamlessly it enhances your natural radiance while simultaneously covering up blemishes, nourishes your skin with all-day hydration, improves skin’s elasticity and protects against harmful UV rays with SPF 21. Available in three shades: Fair to Light, Light to Medium and Medium to Dark, the formulas blend easily and adapt to your skin tone for a flawless, lightweight finish that keeps your dry skin on the down low.

2. Shiseido Perfect Hydrating BB Cream

Dry skin and the sun don’t play well together, so if you’re drawn to the outdoors, slather on Shiseido’s BB Cream for optimal protection. The formula contains ensulizole, octinoxate and titanium dioxide — sunscreen agents that, together, offer SPF 30 protection, which is relatively high for a beauty cream. It’s also oil-free and super lightweight, blends into the skin seamlessly and conceals any minor imperfections like dark spots and blemishes. But note: This BB Cream only comes in two shades, both geared toward darker skin tones, so just be aware when you’re trying to color match.

3. Physicians Formula Super BB All-in-1 Beauty Balm Cream

When we say this BB cream from Physicians Formula pulls out all the stops, we’re not exaggerating. In a single application, this formula delivers over 10 skin-loving benefits to your complexion on a silver platter: It’s hydrating, so dry skin types feel nourished; it’s tinted and color-correcting, so you score even coverage that isn’t weighted or cakey; and though it works like a skincare product, it’s also an awesome makeup product that primes, conceals and brightens the complexion. Can your foundation do all that? Didn’t think so.