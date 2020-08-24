These Bathtub Pillows Are The Ultimate Self-Care Accessory

Whether you prefer one laden with bubbles, colored bath bombs, or just warm water, indulging a nice bath from time to time is the ultimate self-care act that should never be overlooked. And while it’s a nice benefit, everyone knows that we take baths not to clean ourselves (because let’s face it: showers get the job done quicker and better) but to relax and unwind after a long day. In other words, baths aren’t meant to be a get in and get out type of experience—you want to lay around and soak the day away for a bit—and perhaps with the company of a glass of wine and a good book.

Unfortunately, baths can be hard and lead to a back or neck ache when you lay around in there for too long, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip them altogether. This is where cushioned bathtub pillows come in. Sure, it may sound a little bit over-the-top to have a pillow in your bathroom for extra comfort, but really, why not? Frankly, no one wants their blissful bath to turn into a sore neck. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite bath pillows to elevate your next bath.

1. Regal Bazaar Spa Bath Pillow

This luxurious, spa-quality bath pillow is designed with fast-drying, soft-to-the-touch mesh fabric that feels cozy. The thick cushion also helps support your back, head, neck, and shoulders while you soak.

2. Basic Concepts Bath Pillow

This neck-support headrest and bathtub pillow hybrid takes relaxation to the next level. It features super sturdy suction cups to provide a stable and non-slip build.

3. Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow

This premium bathtub pillow is equipped with seven high-powered suction cups to prevent slips, as well as two thick cushion panels for extra support on your neck, head, and upper back.