11 Top-Rated Bath Bombs That Will Actually Force You to Relax This Weekend

Okay, I’ll admit it: I’m not a bath person. Albeit when I’m dealing with killer cramps or especially sore muscles after a long run, I’m more of an in-and-out of the shower kind of woman. The only thing that will keep me in the tub long enough to actually enjoy a podcast or a few chapters from a book is the best bath bombs. And no, I’m not just talking about the ones that look like geodes or smell like dessert.

The top-notch bath bombs that force me to sit still until the water gets lukewarm are fun to watch dissolve, but have actual benefits that nourish the skin, too, whether you’re dealing with dryness and irritation or not. In other words, they’re more than a pretty face. Pro-tip from someone who is currently redecorating her apartment: they also make for impressive home decor when you have an overnight guest who wants to luxuriate after traveling or just because.

Thankfully, bath bombs are generally affordable, though there are some bespoke options that venture into $10+ territory. Regardless of what your budget is, here are 11 options that will encourage you to slow down for at least a few minutes. (And if you’re skin is sensitive or you’re worried about certain ingredients leading to a UTI, here’s more for your wishlist.)

Dr. Teal’s Ultra Moisturizing Bath Bombs- Eucalyptus & Spearmint

When you’re dealing with sore muscles, the cooling effects of spearmint along with the moisturizing benefits of almond, jojoba, and sunflower oils will transport you to the spa of your dreams.

$4.99 at Target

Hempz Original Nourishing Bath Fizzer

I personally love applying hemp seed oil to my face while healing a nasty pimple, so you can be sure its healing benefits will also do wonders for the body.

$6.99 at Ulta

Kush Queen Nourishing Bath Bomb-Earl Grey Black Tea

Actually earl grey tea and bergamot essential oils are included in this CBD bath bomb to create an ultra-relaxing environment after a long week.

$12.99 at Kush Queen

Latika Body Essentials Milk and Honey Bath Bomb

Coconut oil, shea butter, avocado oil, and more are included in this rosy pink bath bomb that feels as good as it looks.

$6.50 at Latika Body Essentials

Love Beauty and Planet Argan Oil & Lavender Bath Bomb

This drugstore favorite carries a fleet of bath bomb options, but the lavender-infused one is a must-try for the end of the night when you want to ease your way into a full night’s sleep.

$6.99 at Target

Lush The Olive Branch Bath Bomb

Lush is undoubtedly the mecca of bath bombs, but if I had to pick just one, it would be this citrusy fizzer, made with lemon and mandarin oils that hydrate and brighten your complexion.

$6.95 at Lush Cosmetics

Pearl Bath Bombs Rose Gold Geode Bath Bomb

This hand-painted, almost too pretty to use bath bomb includes a glitzy ring in the middle.

$19.95 at Pearl Bath Bombs

Soap & Glory Fizz-a-Ball Bath Bomb

For a truly sensorial experience, go with this classic bath bomb that smells like the brand’s signature rose and bergamot fragrance.

$3.59 at Target

Vagisil Scentsitive Scents V-Friendly Bath Bomb

This vagina-friendly bath bomb is pH-friendly and made with chamomile for calming the body and your mood.

$3.97 at Walmart

Village Naturals Volcanic Bath Bomb

A camelina oil- and sweet grass-infused bath bomb shaped to include a tea candle insert once you get settled in the water.

$6.50 at Target

Water Street Musee Bath Bomb

Choose from three equally tantalizing scents to give your bath a fragrant boost before the water cools down.

$9.60 at West Elm

