Bath & Body Works Has An Online-Only Candle Section That Will Blow Your Mind

While part of the fun of shopping for candles is going into the store and smelling them all, this year has been next to impossible in that front. Even if you are in-store shopping, it’s pretty hard to get a good sniff while wearing a mask. Luckily, not only are some of the best Bath & Body Works candles online, but they’re online exclusives so you have a great reason to shop from your couch. And there are enough details of each fragrance online, so you can get a good idea of what you know you’ll love.

You might have not known about these online exclusives. They’re not super easy to find on the Bath & Body Works website. They are too good to pass up, though. Some candles even feature our favorite scents, such as Pistachio Ice Cream and Coconut Sandalwood. There’s Bowties & Bourbon marketed for men but has a great musky smell for any gender. These are getting so popular, we have intel that four online exclusives are launching in May and they smell incredible.

Ready to press add to cart? We got you started with some of the best candles, below.

A Thousand Wishes 3-Wick Candle

With scents of champagne, peonies and almond crème.

Rainforest Gardenia 3-Wick Candle

With scents of White Gardenia, sweet apple, bamboo and White Woods.

Cucumber Melon 3-Wick Candle

With scents of cucumber, honeydew, cantaloupe, grapefruit and Sheer Woods.

Pistachio Ice Cream Single Wick Candle

With scents of roasted pistachio, almond cream and vanilla bean.