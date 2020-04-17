The Best Balance Boards For Every Fitness Level

Balance boards are a great workout and posture-enhancing fitness accessory that will help you burn extra calories and tone muscles (especially your core, oblique’s and lower back), whether you’re working out at home, practicing yoga, doing a Pilates video, or just standing around. Aside from their fitness-focused benefits, they’re also great for helping to improve your balance (hence the name), coordination, stability and they can also help to encourage better posture with continual use. There are a few main types of balance boards to choose from: rocker boards, wobble boards, and roller boards. In general, the smaller your balance board is, the more difficult your workout will be.

Traditional wobble boards are great for adding resistance and extra intensity to a variety of different workouts—you can even use them to enhance your pushups, ab exercises, and squats. Rocker boards are a great option for beginners because they don’t offer the same 360 range of motions as other types, but they do still help to improve your posture and balance. Finally, roller boards (the most challenging of the three) are great for those advanced strength-training routines. Regardless of your fitness level and individual wellness goals, there’s a balance board for everyone out there.

1. EveryMile Wobble Balance Board

This multi-purpose wobble balance board features an abrasion-resistant platform, along with a non-slip surface to ensure the utmost stability and added resistance to your workout (even when you’re drenched in sweat). It’s also designed with 360-degree rotation, which allows you to perform side-to-side, front-to-back and circular moves for a variety of balance-enhancing and core-targeting moves.

2. Fezibo Standing Desk Balance Board

This wooden wobble Balance board doubles as a standing desk, offering you a simple way to improve your balance, concentration, and posture, while keeping your muscles engaged to burn extra calories while simply standing up. The anti-fatigue design also helps to reduce tension, foot pain and helps strengthen your lower back.

3. Yes4All Professional Rocker Wooden Balance Board

This professional-level, wooden rocker balance board is designed for extra stability to provide a challenging workout and make exercises even more vigorous. It features a durable, anti-skid surface to help keep you in place and keep your core, glutes and lower back fully engaged for enhanced results. It also allows you to practice front-to-back and side-to-side motion to keep you focussed.