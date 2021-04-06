The Celeb-Fave Augustinus Bader Is Finally At Sephora So Get Those Points Ready

Victoria Beckham. Kate Bosworth. Alexa Chung. January Jones. The Kardashians. When one skincare line has this many celebrity fans, you know it has to be doing something right. And it’s not just celebs who drool over the best Augustinus Bader products. Beauty editors like us swear by the stuff that’s created by science and has the ingredients and formulas to back it up. Yes, it’s a splurge so allow us to explain what makes it such a cult favorite.

The line was founded by Professor Augustinus Bader, a biomedical scientist and physician. He was one of the foremost experts in the field of stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. Why is that so important with skincare? Well, when it comes to fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots and hyperpigmentation, the best way to minimize these things is by making your skin turn over—or regenerate—faster.

The German professor spent more than 30 years researching dormant cells due to aging or trauma. He came up with a technology to help reawaken those cells and allow the body to heal. In 2008, he developed Wound Gel that heals severe skin traumas and this led to Augustinus Bader skincare. Each product contains the patented technology TFC8, a renewing complex.

Now that you know about the brand, let’s get to the products that are now available at Sephora! It’s easier than ever to pick up the iconic Rich Cream or the more lightweight Cream face moisturizer. Did you know there’s also cleanser and body cream as well? Try them all by shopping below.

The Cream Cleansing Gel with TFC8 Gentle Cleanser

This light gel turns into a hydrating milk that cleanses skin gently without leaving it stripped and dry.

The Body Cream with TFC8 Moisturizer

Reduce the appearance of cellulite, stretch marks and pigmentation with this thick and hydrating lotion.

The Cream with TFC8 Face Moisturizer

Hydrate skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.

The Rich Cream with TFC8 Face Moisturizer

If you have dry skin, choose this richer version.