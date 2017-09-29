6 At-Home Workout Apps That Will Change the Way You Exercise

Look, we were totally well-intentioned when we signed up for that gym membership months ago—but now that we haven’t stepped foot in the building for in weeks, we might as well be flushing our hard-earned cash down the toilet (ugh). Getting a membership seemed like a great idea in theory, it’s just that we can think of about a million reasons not to go.

And now we’ve got six more amazing reasons. Yup, these six apps are super cheap (some are even free) and will give you a great workout at home. If lack of time or feeling intimidated by all the meatheads are two of your favorite excuses not to exercise, these apps will fix all that. And with cold weather looming, this is perfect timing to download these suckers, no?

Originally posted on SheKnows.com