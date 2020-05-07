15 Products for Mimicking a Professional Spray Tan at Home

Summer is calling, you have to stay home and the pro who normally applies your sunless tanning is out of town. The best at-home spray tan products will solve your problem before it even starts. For starters, anything—and I mean anything—is better than a tanning bed, and applying illuminator isn’t as daunting as trimming your hair or attempting to recreate complicated nail art.

With proper preparation, tools, and some patience (depending on your product choice), you could trick anyone on your Zoom call into believing that you snuck out for a vacation minutes before. If you want the actual feel of a traditional spray tan, mists and waters will provide the solace you crave. But of course, mousse, serum, and drops to mix with your moisturizer are just as effective.

Ahead, some of the best at-home self-tan products for pulling off the results you normally count on a pro to deliver.

Alba Botanica Sunless Tanner

A quick-absorbing, botanical-powered lotion that brightens and bronzes the skin in less than three hours.

Australian Glow Ultra-Fine Facial Bronzing Mist

A cruelty-free and mostly vegan fine tanning mist enriched with jojoba to hydrate as its adds color to your skin.

b.tan fake it till you make it self-tan mousse

100 percent natural DHA powers this no-mess and no-fuss self-tanning mousse that delivers color in less than an hour and stays put all day long.

Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Mist

A streak-free, vitamin E-infused tanning mousse for getting a deep, but natural-looking glow.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water

This organic blend of color-correcting actives is combined with avocado, chia seed, and coconut oils for a healthy, hydrated tan.

L’Oreal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Mist

A quick-dry, head to toe bronzer applied with a 360-degree jet spray for getting those hard-to-reach spots.

My Skin’s Friend Organic Sunless Tanner

No chemicals, alcohol, or fragrance to be found in this exclusive liposome formula that transforms your complexion without drying out the skin.

Neutrogena Micro-Mist Airbrush Sunless Spray

No rubbing required or time wasted when you apply this ultra-fine mist from head to toe for a tan in less than five minutes.

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Tan Glow

A cult-classic spray formula that disguises veins, scars and other blemishes when you want to show off your legs.

Sol by Jergens Sunless Tanning Water Mousse

This “summer in a bottle” tanning formula includes an active derived from natural sugars for a truly tropical-inspired experience.

St. Moriz Tanning Mist

This fast-drying and streak-free bronzing mist is suitable for all skin types and even derm-tested for those with sensitive skin.

St. Tropez Self-Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Water Mist

This new no-rinse formula is literally sunshine in a bottle, thanks to vitamin C for brightening your skin and vitamin D boosters to mimic the positive effects of the sun on our skin.

Tan-Luxe The Water

Natural tanning actives, purified water and multiple vitamins make this top-selling self-tanner a skin treatment as much as it is an illuminator.

Tanologist Face + Body Drops

Not into mist or mousse? These vegan and odorless drops were made to blend with your moisturizer for mess-free application.

The Organic Pharmacy Self-Tan

A vegan self-tanner lotion free of artificial preservatives, fragrances, colorants, parabens, and sulfates.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.