The Best At Home Pedicure Tips For Great Feet
Being that summer lends itself to wearing sandals and walking barefoot, especially at the beach,  it’s not exactly the best time for your feet. Between calluses, blisters and just plain cracked skin, summer is not the time to skimp on pedicures. Plus, if your feet are looking less than ideal, wearing sandals can become embarrassing, and no one wants to feel self conscious in flip flops.

While it’s a given that we don’t always have the time or money to go out and get a pedicure, we know how important it is to maintain your feet. So, in an effort to help, we’ve put together a list of our favorite at home pedicure products, plus tips on how to use them. Read, enjoy and treat your feet to some TLC.

After this pedicure, your feet will thank you.

Better to use on dry skin than a pumice stone, this foot file will remove most of the dead skin left on your foot.

Revlon Sugar Sensation Foot File, $3.99, Drugstore.com

Photo: Revlon

Nothing is better than a nice relaxing foot soak in warm water before you treat your feet.

True Blue Spa Effervescent Foot Soak, $15, Bathandbodyworks.com

Photo: Bath and Body Works

Pure shea butter works wonders for the skin. Apply it to your feet for a smooth, supple finish.

Certified Organic Pure Shea Butter, $40, Loccitane.com

Photo: L'Occitane

A pumice stone is a great approach to either wet or dry skin, gently buffing away layers of tough skin and calluses. 

CoverGirl Pumice Stone/Massager, $2.79, Drugstore.com

Photo: Covergirl

Just like exfoliating the rest of the skin on your body, your feet need it too. Especially in the summer when your feet spend a lot of time exposed (boots are nowhere to be found), exfoliating your feet will help battle dry, cracked skin. 

True Blue Spa Beach Sand Malibu Pedicure Foot Scrub, $15, Bathandbodyworks.com

Photo: Bath and Body Works

A rich cream is perfect for after you're done treating your heels and feet, sealing in moisture and keeping feet in good shape.

Yu Be Moisturizing Skin Cream, $25, Sephora.com

Photo: Yu Be

To get the best results and the full effect out of your skin treatments, apply cream or lotion at night and wear socks to bed. In the morning, your feet will feel practically brand new. 

Spa Socks, $36, Sephora.com

Vaseline is a simple, hassle free way to moisturize to the extreme. Once you're finished treating your feet, apply Vaseline overnight to callus areas and in the morning, your skin will be much softer. 

Vaseline, $4.49, Drugstore.com

Photo: Vaseline

After a pedicure, apply a foot cream with coconut as a main ingredient - the moisturizing capabilities of the ingredient are astronomical!

Burt's Bees Coconut Foot Creme, $9, Burtsbees.com

Photo: Burt's Bees

Sometimes tired, over-worked and dry feet just need to cool down, and that's what a peppermint spray is for. For a soothing, relaxing moment, try this peppermint spray after a long day on your feet. 

The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Foot Spray, $10, Thebodyshop-usa.com 

Photo: The Body Shop

