DIY Highlighting Kits for When Seeing Your Colorist Isn’t an Option

Now that it’s been a few weeks social distancing with hair salons closed, you might be itching to update your color. Sure, it’s not the most important thing right now but with Zoom meetings and virtual happy hours, you probably want to feel your best. We rounded up the best at-home highlighting kits for when you’re desperate for an update. Sure, seeing a colorist is always preferable but whether it’s time, money or these closures, you might be feeling like you can DIY right in your bathroom.

Your best bet with at-home hair color is to start small. Choose a shade 2-3 hues darker or lighter than your current color and you’ll be less likely to make a mistake. You can always add more color but it’s much harder to remove too much. This goes for bleach, too. This probably isn’t the time to go fully platinum because you’ll end up spending more money in the end to fix it. Not to mention, we want to minimize damage as much as possible here.

Pick a hue that’s not too far off your current but one that will cover up any gray hair that bothers you or just give your roots a boost. Then, use color-safe, sulfate-free shampoo to keep the shade bright and vibrant until you can get into the salon. Aren’t sure what color to pick? Ask your current hairstylist if they have any recommendations. Below, some of our favorite options available to shop from the safety of your own home.

Blond Brilliance Highlighting Kit

Get subtle or dramatic blonde highlights with this non-drying formula.

Madison Reed Light Works Balayage Highlighting Kit

Though this highlighting kit is mostly sold out, a pretty warm caramel shade is still available, perfect for dark brown or medium brown hair.

Garnier Nutrisse Multi-Lights Highlight Kit

With avocado oil, olive oil and shea butter, this formula promises to leave hair ultra-soft.

eSalon Balayage Hair Highlighting Kit

In five natural shades, this balayage kit comes with lightener and activator, highlight shampoo and toning mask, two pairs of non-latex gloves, application brush and mixing tray.

L’Oreal Paris Couleur Experte All Over Color and Highlights

