15 Top-Notch Products for Safe and Soothing Hair Removal at Home

Whether a woman wants to let her body hair grow freely or get rid of it completely is her prerogative. But if the latter is her preference, removal shouldn’t feel like an expensive chore for someone who can’t afford or simply doesn’t enjoy getting it done professionally. And now that the weather’s warming up, you may be exploring your options.

At-home hair removal isn’t always the most comfortable or convenient option, but it does save money and afford the utmost level of privacy for those who’d rather skip the salon or spa. Regardless of the body part you’re targeting (even those nether regions), ingrown hairs are inevitable. So before you peruse the best at-home hair removal products, here are four things to do when ingrowns attempt to steal your joy.

1.Leave them alone. First, “don’t try to pluck, pull, shave, wax, or cut hair in the area where you’ve got ingrown hairs,” says Karen Young, CEO and founder of Oui Shave. “You’ll only make your skin angrier and possibly introduce an infection. (Though, see #3.)

2. Apply a warm compress and gently exfoliate. We’ve waxed poetic about the benefits of exfoliation for the face, and the same applies to your body. When you’re dealing with irritation, continue by using a soft washcloth soaked in warm water to soften the area for 10 to 15 minutes. “Then use slow, circular motions to gently exfoliate with a salt or sugar scrub. This will remove dead skin cells and help skin regenerate. Exfoliating before shaving will help prevent razor burn and lift the hairs away from the skin, allowing for a closer shave,” says Young.

3. Free the trapped hair. You should only do this if you can see the looped hair growing into your skin. “If you can’t see the tip of the hair, skip to step 4,” says Young. “If you can see the hair, use pointed tweezers to extract it.”

4. Apply an exfoliating and antibacterial oil. Once you’ve dealt with the hair, use a topical exfoliating oil to calm and soothe the skin while helping to prevent more irritation.

Completely Bare Don’t Grow THERE Body Moisturizer & Hair Inhibitor

A lemongrass- and green-tea-scented cream that helps gradually reduce hair growth, density, and length after 28 days.

Available on Amazon

DeoDoc 3-Step Shaving Kit

The coconut oil in the pre-shave oil, shaving foam (pictured above), and after-shave intimate balm ensure that your skin stays smooth and irritation-free after a close shave.

$55 at DeoDoc

Dermaflash 2.0

Dead skin cells and peach fuzz are no match for this gentle exfoliator, which comes with a cleanser and moisturizer.

Available on Amazon

Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover

The overwhelming amount of positive reviews for this pain-free, quick-acting hair remover are never-ending.

Available on Amazon

Schick Intuition F.A.B. Razor

Behold, the first-ever razor to shave in both directions, leaving you with the closest shave of your life at a discounted price.

Available on Amazon

Venus Face Perfection

This new device gently removes unwanted facial hair from the root, using 10 micro-openings for super-efficient epilation. with ultimate precision for up to four weeks of salon-smooth skin. A convenient left and right mode also changes the rotation of the device to remove hair against the growth on either side of the face.

Available on Amazon

Oui Rose Gold Razor Set

This luxe razor comes with an ultra-smooth blade engineered to glide along your curves and leave the skin irritation-free.

$95 at Oui

No Mo-Stache Portable Lip Waxing Kit

This portable kit includes 24 hypoallergenic, mess-free waxing strips for removing peach fuzz along the lip.

Available on Amazon

Nad’s Sensitive Hair Removal Cream

Allow this blend of natural extracts to sit on the skin for four minutes to safely and gently remove the most stubborn of hairs.

Available on Amazon

Venus Bikini Precision

This new tool includes a unique precision head complete with rounded tips for gentle hair removal along bikini lines.

Available on Amazon

Tria Hair Removal Laser Precision

This at-home laser is powered by the same technology used by dermatologists for a fraction of the price.

Available on Amazon

Shobha Sugaring Kit

This affordable, all-natural kit allows you to bring the professional waxing experience home for whenever your schedule gets too busy.

$30 at Shobha

Shobha Rosewater Freshening Cloths

Swipe these soothing wipes across the skin in between shaves to ensure that ingrown hairs don’t leave you with unwanted irritation.

$20 at Shobha

Shaveworks The Cool Fix

This all-in-one cooling gel, made with glycolic acid, salicylic acid, phytic acid, and a Boerhavia root extract help to exfoliate and calm the skin after shaving.

$26 at Sephora

eos Sensitive Shave Cream

A fragrance-free cream, made with aloe, wild oats, and lavender butter provides a satisfying shave for sensitive skin types.

$4.49 at eos