The Best At-Home Color Treatments to Revive Rooty Tresses in a Pinch

Whether you’re looking to conceal a few pesky grey hairs popping through, lighten up darker roots thanks to outgrown highlights, or simply revive dulled color, it’s never been easier to touch up your color at home when you just can’t make it into the salon in time or don’t want to drop the big bucks to see a professional. Now, I am most certainly not suggesting that it’s a safe move to make any drastic hair changes without consulting with a professional colorist (i.e. please do not bleach your hair at home or attempt a pastel shade out of boredom) however if you’re looking to simply soften the line of demarcation from grow out or make a subtle change, there are actually some easy and user-friendly options to get you by when you’re in a bit of a beauty bind.

Most hair colorists would probably agree that using a box dye on your own for the first time (and without the help of someone who knows that they’re doing) is bound to lead to a disaster, but there are simple and advanced solutions to help you make it through without compromising your locks and winding up with the need for an expensive, in-salon color correction (trust me, I’ve been there.) As another precaution, attempting to go blonde via DIY and at-home box dyes if you’re already dark—generally, anything level higher than a seven (dark blonde) is not advised because it could lead the hair brassy and orange rather than bright and blonde (don’t judge a box by its cover, guys.) While they may not be a salon in a bottle, if you’re willing to dare the world of at-home hair coloring, we’ve rounded up a few foolproof products that will help you prevent a potentially irreversible disaster and help hold you off until the next appointment.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. L'Oreal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color

L’Oreal’s dimensional box color revives dulled locks and fades hues without damage. The at-home dye kit also includes a post-dye conditioner to hydrate ends and lock on shimmering brilliance that will last for weeks.

2. Revlon Root Erase Permanent Hair Color

This easy-to-use root touchup kits covers greys and grown color without the mess and hassle. The user-friendly pump applicator dispenses two types of cream color that blend seamlessly with the rest of your hair.

3. Clairol Nice'n Easy Perfect 10 Permanent Hair Color

This long-lasting, non-liquid permanent hair color is designed with a foolproof PerfectColor Comb applicator to ensure even and customizable results without drips and spills and cream applicator for blending.