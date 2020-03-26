If I Close My Eyes, These Products Almost Feel like a Chemical Peel

Right now, touching one’s face is the equivalent of placing your hand on a hot stove: do it and you could potentially get hurt. Thankfully, as long as you’re a diligent hand-washer, maintaining some semblance of a skincare routine at home is still allowed, including the things you’d typically leave to a professional. And while I’m certainly counting my blessings and thankful for the simple things, I’m not going to lie—a facial would be a nice distraction from the chaos. In the meantime, the best at-home chemical peel products come in a close second. So much so, that I may never go back.

Exfoliation and those all-too-familiar tingles let me know that I’m not going crazy with cabin fever. They also work wonders for my complexion. With careful use once or twice a week, any of these formulas will brighten, tighten and smooth the skin so when you do step out, it truly feels like a fresh start. Ahead, some of the best-reviewed options for a modest budget and a random splurge.

Neogen Dermalogy Gauze Peeling Wine Pads

These chemical acid-infused, 100 percent cotton pads are enhanced with wine extract to peel away dead skin cells and deliver antioxidants that will help smooth and firm the face.

Bliss Jelly Glow Peel

For an even gentler at-home peel experience, try this drugstore exfoliator made with pineapple and papaya enzymes to loosen dead skin cells and brighten the skin over time.

Good Janes Face Gift Papaya Mask

You will fall head over heels with the creamy consistency of this papaya-rich face mask that instantly brightens the face and increases elasticity with continued use.

Hear Me Raw The Brightener with Chlorophyll+

A green and gooey formula that uses chlorophyll, lactic acid, phytic acid and over a dozen other natural ingredients to give your complexion an immediate boost and smoother tone/texture.

The Inkey List Apple Cider Vinegar Acid Peel

The newest addition to The Inkey List’s affordable range is this 10% glycolic acid peel also made with apple cider vinegar to target redness and improve texture.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial

The notorious Babyfacial is one of the most powerful OTC, pro-level face masks out there. Its formula is a whopping 25% of alpha-hydroxy acids and 2% beta-hydroxy acids to exfoliate and leave you with a brighter and tighter complexion.

The Route The Party Peel

What sets this illuminizing peel a part from other exfoliating products is a patented oxygen delivery system that causes the formula to bubble and start exfoliating the skin instead of causing painful peeling.

The Ordinary Lactic Acid 5% + HA

One of The Ordinary’s milder exfoliating blends is this 5 percent lactic acid peel infused with Tasmanian pepperberry to reduce inflammation and sensitivity.

Sobel Skin Rx 30% Glycolic Acid Peel

This pro-level, once-a-week peel is suitable for all skin types and utilizes a generous amount of glycolic acid to nix fine lines and balance uneven skin tone.

Peace Out Dullness One-Step Brightening Face Pads

A combo of seven different chemical acids along with brightening niacinamide and antioxidant-rich Evodia fruit extract brighten and smooth the face with weekly use.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel

The limited-edition version of Dr. Dennis Gross’s iconic peel pads combines three gentle acids and botanicals to exfoliate the face sans irritation.

