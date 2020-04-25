Argan Oil is Definitely The Underrated Beauty Product Missing From Your Collection

Argan oils have become a popular hydrating ingredient in many skincare products, but the multi-purpose oil has far more under-the-radar beauty benefits to offer than you may think. Argan oil is derived from the nut of the fruit on the argan tree and is chock full of all-natural anti-aging ingredients including vitamin E and plumping fatty acids that can benefit your beauty routine in a variety of different ways, from improving elasticity to soothing irritation from harsher exfoliants or retinol. Basically, it’s one of the best multifunctional hydrators that’s not to be overlooked.

While many moisturizers, serums, and other skincare products are often infused with argan (along with other beneficial actives and humectants), using it alone, or applied as the final step of your skincare lineup is also a great way to smooth and prep the skin for makeup. Because argan oil is considered a dry oil (meaning that it absorbs quickly and dries to down to a velvety finish rather than sitting directly on top of the skin) it makes for a great primer that won’t leave your skin feeling greasy or slick—even for those with oily and combination skin. Personally, I love to add a few drops to my matte foundation to give my base a more skin-like glow, that’s neither too oily nor too cakey.

But that’s not all—argan oil is also a miracle worker for your hair too. Not only does it help repair split ends and breakage from bleaching and abusing heat styling tools, but it also doubles as a heat protectant to shield and protect your strands from future damage before you go in with your favorite flat iron. You can even apply a few drops to dry hair in between shampoo days to reduce frizz and enhance shine. Convinced that you need to add some argan oil to your beauty shelf? We thought so. Ahead, check out our favorite formulas to try for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. PURA D'OR Organic Moroccan Argan Oil

This organic, fuss-free argan oil not only functions as a multifunctional moisturizer for your hair, skin, and nails but because of its potent antioxidant content, it also serves as a barrier defense and therefore offers defense against environmental stressors. Aside from its vast range of skin-enhancing benefits, it also helps accelerate hair growth when applied to the scalp and repairs split ends.

2. VoilaVe Pure Organic Moroccan Argan Oil

Free of fillers and additives, this cold-pressed and organic argan oil offers a slew of different benefits, from reducing frizz and enhancing shine for your hair to mending broken and dry nail cuticles—but the list goes on. It also helps repair damaged hair follicles, which can help your hair grow faster and repair damage from color treatments and heat styling.

3. Cliganic USDA Organic Argan Oil

Imported directly from Morocco and bottled in the USA, this natural argan oil delivers non-comedogenic moisture that absorbs quickly with maximum effectiveness and leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth—not greasy. This versatile beauty oil is suitable for all skin types, and won’t cause irritation or clog your pores. It’s also great for re-hydrating dry and cracking elbows, knees, and heals.