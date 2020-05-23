These Argan Oil-Infused Dry Shampoos Nourish Dry Strands

I’m pretty sure that we can all safely agree that dry shampoo is without a doubt one of the most genius beauty inventions of all time. For those with fine or oily hair, the powdery spray is basically a lifesaver. Or, if you’re like many people and prefer not to wash your hair daily, dry shampoo can instantly mop up extra oil, revive volume and texture, and give your musky locks a fresh scent when a shampoo just isn’t on the agenda. Another hack? You can actually use it to lighten up outgrown roots on blonde hair—I have done this many, many times, and it seriously works like a charm.

Unfortunately, while dry shampoo comes to our rescue time and time again, it’s not exactly gentle on the hair—especially if you have dry ends, bleach-induced breakage, or damage of any kind. Because of its chalky consistency, it can be rather drying—not to mention accumulate follicle-clogging buildup on the scalp, which can cause flaking, irritation, and inhibit hair growth. Fortunately, opting for a dry shampoo formula that’s infused with hydrating argan oil can help reduce these “side effects.” These formulas not only bring limp locks back to life while soaking up the grease, but they also nourish and moisturize your mane as well. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of favorite non-drying formulas to test out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Osensia Argan Oil Dry Shampoo

This hydrating dry shampoo is infused with pure, Morrocan argan oil to give your strands a dose of nutrition, while absorbing excess oil, adding texture, and restoring volume to lackluster locks. This non-drying formula also helps to enhance shine and vibrancy.

2. OGX Extra Strength Dry Shampoo

This argan oil dry shampoo instantly revitalizes greasy, lifeless hair without having to hop in the shower. The silky formula leaves your hair feeling super soft and moisturized while combatting an oily scalp and limp strands.

3. Renpure Coconut & Argan Dry Shampoo

Harnessing the hair-enhancing benefits of both argan and coconut oils, this shine-boosting dry shampoo helps day-two hair look like it’s been freshly blown out. This formula is also completely free of color-fading additives, including parabens and sulfates.