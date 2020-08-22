Argan Oil Conditioners That’ll Detangle & Moisturize Your Hair

Finding the right conditioner for you can be difficult. There are sulfates, parabens and toxins lurking in the long ingredients lists on the backs of conditioner bottles. These items hurt more than help your hair, especially if your hair is color-treated or you heat-style your hair often. It’s always good to opt for a more natural conditioner. Argan oil is produced from kernels from an argan tree, which typically grows in Morocco. You can find argan in food and also beauty products. The oil is known to help hydrate and smooth your hair, which is why it’s in many conditioners, along with a slew of other moisturizing products. Some argan oil conditioners can also help control your oil production, so this won’t weigh your hair down and make it greasy either. It can help you get that luscious, soft hair you’ve been dreaming of.

To help you out, we rounded up the best argan oil conditioners for you. All three of these conditioners boast argan oil as their primary ingredient. One natural pick also mixes argan oil without other powerhouse plants like aloe vera, peppermint and coconut.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Tree To Tub Moisturizing Argan Oil Conditioner

Say goodbye to tangles and dandruff with this organic conditioner. In addition to argan oil, this conditioner contains soapberry, aloe vera, coconut oil, pomegranate extract and peppermint oil. It doesn’t contain any sulfates, parabens, artificial fragrance or toxins, which only harms your hair. Even though this conditioner has many oils in it, it works hard to combat naturally oily hair to give you soft, lightweight hair.

2. Moroccan Argan Oil Conditioner

If you’ve gotten some damage from heat styling or coloring your hair, you should check out this pick. This hydrating oil conditioner has UV and thermal protectants worked in, along with Vitamin E and other antioxidants. It’ll give your strands the moisturizing boost they need, while leaving your color or Keratin treatment intact. It doesn’t contain any gluten, suflates, parabens or sodium chloride.

3. OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Conditioner

Made with Moroccan argan oil, this conditioner is rich and luxurious. It goes on smooth and works hard to detangle, repair and strengthen your fried strands. The sweet-smelling conditioner is made for all hair types and will give you the strong, bouncy and healthy hair you’ve been wanting, without weighing your hair down. This conditioner is part of an argan oil line of hair products.