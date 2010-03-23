Best Aqua Eyeliners and How to Pull Off the Trend

Adding an extra pop of color to your face is a great way to boost your beauty look, and this spring, colored liner is a big trend. Our personal favorites were the bright aqua lines seen at shows including Nanette Lepore and Balenciaga.

If you’re brave enough to attempt to copy this gorgeous look (and we hope you are– it’s a great way to attract attention to your best feature), read below for a list of our favorite aqua liners, and a few great tips for successful application.



1. MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Eyes



Our all-time favorite eyeliner is available in an aqua hue that’s perfectly appropriate for testing out this trend. The pencil claims to be a shadow and liner in one– but we prefer to use it as a liner only. Line your eyes with the metallic blue color on either the top lash line (lengthening the line to achieve a slight cat eye) or on the bottom lash line– only do both if you’re really brave. (MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Eyes, Blue with Green Highlights, $17, at sephora.com).

2. Too Faced Starry Eyed Liquid Liner



Too Faced’s liner in Drunk Dial is a great liquid liner option that happens to come in the perfect color to try the aqua trend. If you’re going to use liquid liner in a bright color, we suggest waiting until a night out with the girls (guys are a bit intimidated by makeup trends, and your office may not find blue liner appropriate). When using a liquid liner, be bold and go for a great cat eye. Smudge the end of the line with a Q-tip and soften the corner. (Too Faced Starry Eyed Liquid Liner, $17.50, at sephora.com).

3. LORAC Eye Pencil in #15



LORAC’s eye pencil is ultra smooth and easily lines the eyes. We love the color of #15. If you’re worried about the harshness of the line, go over the bright color with an angled liner brush or soft smudge brush (try e.l.f.’s Small Smudge Brush, $3, at eyeslipsface.com) to soften the look. (LORAC Eye Pencil in #15, $16, at ulta.com).

4. Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil



Urban Decay does color like no one else in the beauty biz– and this liner pencil proves just that. The creamy color glides on smoothly and stays put all day– and night. The secret lies in the fact that the pencil is made up of 50 percent moisturizing products, all trapped in a waterproof formula. Sounds good to us. (Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Electric, $17, at sephora.com).

5. M.A.C Cosmetics Liquidlast Liner in Aqualine



M.A.C’s liquid liner comes with a great brush for added precision (a must-have when applying a bold color). Plus, it has a bit of a gold tint, which complements all brown and green-eyed girls. Try lining your lower lash line (like Kate Hudson often does) but, make sure to stay along the lash line. If you want to add something extra for a night out, you can extend the line past the eye for an inverted cat eye. (M.A.C Cosmetics Liquidlast Liner in Aqualine, $16.50, at maccosmetics.com).



Good luck experimenting with the trend, and let us know how it goes!



More News We Love:

Blue Eyeshadow is Back in for Spring: Our Guide to Getting the Look

Colored Hair Trend: Real Women Weigh In

A Sexy Alternative to Smoky Eyes for Night