The Best ACV Shampoo Because You’re Probably Skipping Some Wash Days

It’s long been known that apple cider vinegar can be magic for your hair, balancing out its natural PH, and closing up the cuticles resulting in serious shine. You can DIY a hair mask at home, or you can shop the best apple cider vinegar shampoo out there because really, it’s a lot easier. Not that we don’t have some time on our hands to concoct a kitchen experiment. But you may not be able to get to the store to grab apple cider vinegar, at all. And this way, you can trust there’s the perfect amount of the stuff in each bottle to revive your strands.

Apple cider vinegar has even been known to reduce excess sebum on the scalp and you know what that means: less oil, fewer flakes and less allover itchiness. Any hair type or color can use it but if you’re especially dry or color-treated, look for a gentle formula that also contains soothing ingredients such as oats and avocado oil. These will leave your strands smooth while allowing the apple cider vinegar to work its magic on the scalp.

There’s a good chance while at home you’re washing your hair less and maybe using dry shampoo a little bit more. Use an apple cider vinegar shampoo every few times you wash your hair to remove all the products from the scalp, reinvigorating hair follicles. This has even been known to help reduce hair loss and the damaging effects of overdoing dry shampoo. There are a ton to choose from, including both drugstore and higher-end choices. Shop some of our current favorites, below.

dpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse

Fans of this clarifying rinse love the way it removes impurities without stripping the natural oils.

Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Set + Hair Revitalizer

This ACV shampoo is so popular, it’s sold out online but we found this set that also includes a coconut oil-infused conditioner plus leave-in treatment. The shampoo has been know to nourish and strengthen hair, while even reducing flakes and dandruff.

Aveeno Scalp Soothing Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo

This affordable ACV shampoo doesn’t skimp on quality. It’s a gentle cleanser that’s free of sulfates, dyes and parabens so it’s great for all hair types.

R+Co Acid Wash Apple Cider Vinegar Cleansing Rinse

Remove days of dry shampoo and soft the hair and scalp. Use this in place of a shampoo or before it.

John Masters Organics Herbal Cider Hair Clarifier & Color Sealer

This shampoo works by reducing excess sebum and build-up on the scalp for a healthy, fresh feeling.

