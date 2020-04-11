B.O. Banishing Antiperspirants For Women Who Actually Sweat

Since I can remember, I’ve dealt with excessive sweating (a.k.a. hyperhidrosis). While research regarding the cause is inconclusive for this condition, there seems to be a genetic component. Thanks, Dad. Anyway, not only does the excess sweat impact my underarms, but it also takes its form on my palms and feet—embarrassing, I know. Anyway, my sad sob story aside, as you can imagine, I’ve experienced with a huge assortment of antiperspirants and deodorants over the course of my life, and through trial and error (along with a lot of stained white t-shirts and humiliating sweat rings) I’ve definitely found a few formulas that actually work to keep my sweating under control (…most of the time, that is) and block odors.

When I was younger, I’d often apply my antiperspirant twice (sometimes three) times a day to keep the moisture at bay. While the jury is still out on the health risks antiperspirant may have, applying it three times a day certainly doesn’t seem like a good idea to me. This concern, however, did ultimately lead me to bask on my journey of finding a solid, clinical-strength product that actually helps to keep my underarms nice and dry for longer than just an hour or so. Scroll along to see my favorite, top-performing products that actually deliver what they promise.

1. Carpe Antiperspirant Lotion

Carpe’s extensive range of anti-sweat products is impressive. I’ve been using their amazing antiperspirant hand lotion for years. It truly comes in handy when I know I’ll be shaking hands with people at work. Their underarm antiperspirant comes in lotion form, making it easy to apply and allowing it to dry down almost instantly. Unlike other clinical-strength formulas, this one doesn’t irritate delicate underarm skin. I couldn’t live without this stuff.

Another clinical-strength formula, this quick-drying and odor-reducing formula keeps underarm perspiration at bay for up to 48 hours, and it smells amazing to boot. The soft solid formula is creamy in texture but dries down instantly for a comfortable, non-greasy feel. It’s also infused with skin-smoothing ingredients, so it’s a great option for those with sensitive skin.

3. Vanicream Anti-Perspirant / Deodorant

This antiperspirants-deodorant hybrid defends you against sweat and body odor all day long (up to 24 hours of protection). The gentle, dermatologist-approved formula is also free of common irritants, including fragrance, botanical extracts, harsh dyes, lanolin, and other chemical additives, so it’s the perfect option for sensitive and normal skin types.