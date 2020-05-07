Refreshing Antioxidant Sprays For a Luminous Glow On The Go

Face mists are one of the most refreshing skincare products out there, but the right formula can offer far more benefits for your skin than merely freshening up stale makeup or quenching your skin’s thirst throughout the day—all without disturbing your skincare lineup underneath. Antioxidant sprays have some of the same advantages for your skin as your antioxidant-infused serums, moisturizers, and toners, from reducing texture, brightening a dull complexion, and protecting you against free radical damage caused by environmental aggressors and the sun. These hydrating face mists are basically like a tall glass of water and daily multivitamin for your skin—your face will thank you for the added nutrition.

Some of the most effective antioxidants include vitamin C, vitamin A (retinol), niacinamide, polyphenols, and flavonoids. These actives work to fight photoaging and correct existing anti-aging concerns by boosting collagen production, reducing inflammation, and promoting accelerated cell turnover, which helps the skin renew itself. While these sprays won’t replace essential skincare staples like your vitamin C serum and SPF, they will give your routine major extra credit. Plus, they’re super convenient to tote with you in your bag when you’re out and about or at the office.

1. Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield Replenishing Facial Mist

Neutrogena’s City Sheild spray not only protects your skin from environmental aggressors like pollution and sun damage, but the lightweight, antioxidant-infused gel formula also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid to give your skin a boost of moisture without leaving behind an oily residue. The non-comedogenic (it won’t clog your pores) spray can be applied under or over makeup to prime or refresh.

2. Dermalogica Antioxidant Hydramist Toner

Packaged in an easy-to-use spray bottle, this toner and face mist offers quick, on-the-go application making it great for travel. It also contains pea extract to help firm the skin, along with rose and clove extracts, which calm irritation and lift redness. You can use it post-cleanse as a toner or spritz the skin during the day to refresh makeup.

3. MyChelle Dermaceuticals Fruit Enzyme Hydrating Mist

The ultimate glow-booster, this antixodiant-rich spritz harnesses the anti-pollution superpowers of vitamin C, as well as gentle fruit enzymes that boost the skin’s natural exfoliation process to promote even skin tone and nix dull tones. The fragrance-free formula is also cruelty-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO.