Top-Rated Antioxidant Serums For Glowy Summer Skin

Scroll To See More Images

Antioxidants offer the body a number of health-boosting benefits, helping to inflammation, disease and boosting our immunity. They’re also a miracle worker when it comes to topical skincare, too. While this type of skincare tends to be expensive, we’ve uncovered some of the best antioxidant serums on Amazon, and not only are they all backed by hundred of glowing reviews and at least a four-star rating to boot, but they’re also all affordably priced under $25. Now, back to laundry list of skin-enhancing benefits antioxidant serums have to offer.

Antioxidants can shield and reverse the damaging effects of smog, the sun, the blue light from your phone screen and general pollution because they help effective neutralize free radicals which cause the signs of premature aging like fine lines, texture and dull tone. Using an antioxidant serum, like a Vitamin C can also help to stimulate cell turnover, acting as a non-abrasive exfoliatnt to slough away dead skin cells and impurities over time. And, when you couple your serum of choice with a solid SPF (applied over top in the morning, for best results) as a barrier for added protection, you have a stellar skincare combo that will help correct existing areas of concerns like sun spots and crow’s feet, as well as giving you protection from the sun’s evil, skin-wrecking tendencies. The effective serums highlighted below are also infused with a cocktail of other miracle skincare actives, ranging from hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid, and plant-based stem cells, that will amplify your results and give you a luminous glow.

1. Timeless C E + Ferulic Serum

This best-selling serum is an excellent affordable dupe to the almost $200 Skinceuticals C+E Ferulic Serum that people truly swear by. This is also a great option for daytime wear because the lightweight formula absorbs quickly and doesn’t pill up when you apply makeup and heavier skincare products over top.

2. InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum

This serum is an anti-aging powerhouse, infused with not only Vitamin C as its antioxidant base, but also hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid and plant stem cells to help fade sun damage and boost cell turnover, without irritation, redness or over-drying. This is an excellent option for those with reactive or super sensitive skin.

3. Eva Naturals Skin Clearing Vitamin C Serum

This advanced serum is an excellent choice for those looking for a product that delivers both anti-aging and anti-acne benefits. It contains a high concentration of Vitamin C, as well as 2% Salicylic Acid to help de-congest clogged pores and keep breakouts at bay.