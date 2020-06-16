Stop Static with These Frizz-Fighting Hair Brushes

You’ve picked out the perfect outfit and you’ve got your makeup look planned out. You have a vision of what the entire thing is going to look like. All you need to do is style your hair. That’s the only possible element that you can’t totally control. When you’re blow-drying your hair, your hair starts to stick straight up with static. Your blow-drying results in static-y and frizzy hair. It sort of ruins that whole glamazon look you had been planning on rocking. Your brush might be the culprit in this crime against style. You might want to consider replacing it with an anti-static brush.

The best anti-static hair brushes are specifically designed to vent hair, which means that the air doesn’t get reflected back at your roots and delicate hair strands. These brushes are gentler on your hair, especially when you’re blowing it dry. The brushes are usually made out of a combination of boar bristles or nylon to help stimulate your scalp and evenly distribute the oil on your scalp, so your hair grows healthier. Two of our picks are vented brushes, while another is a regular boar bristle brush. Get smoother hair, so your OOTD Instagram looks exactly how you imagined it would.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Spornette Anti-Static Vent Brush

This anti-static brush is specifically designed to prevent both static and frizz. This brush has a vented design, unlike other brushes, which allows air to pass through. Usually, air is just sent back to your hair, causing static and frizz. Made with ball-tipped nylon bristles, this brush is lightweight and will smooth your hair when you’re blow-drying. The bristles are also made out of Tourmaline Ionic, which means that this brush only creates negative ions when heated, giving you a gentler blow-dry. The brush is available in blue or purple.

2. Curved Vented Boar Bristle Styling Hair Brush

Air passes through this brush to give you a static-free and frizz-free look. This brush has a mixture of boar bristles and nylon pins to help detangle your locks, help stimulate your scalp by evenly distributing oils and smooth out your hair. The brush, which has an extra large head, works on all hair types and is the blowing-drying brush that you want in your arsenal. With this set, you get one white brush and one black brush.

3. FIXBODY Hair Brush

You won’t have to worry about static or frizz when you’re brushing out your hair with this FIXBODY brush. It will smooth your hair with its nylon pins and bristles made out of wild boar bristles. The pins won’t only make your hair smooth though, they will also help spread around the oil on your scalp, so your hair will be more protected and breakages will happen less often. The brush has a natural wooden handle that makes it easy to maneuver.