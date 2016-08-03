StyleCaster
20 Beauty Products You Need to Make Yourself Humidity-Proof from Head to Toe

20 Beauty Products You Need to Make Yourself Humidity-Proof from Head to Toe

Rachel Krause
by
20 Beauty Products You Need to Make Yourself Humidity-Proof from Head to Toe
Photo: ImaxTree/STYLECASTER

I was walking to the subway with my boyfriend recently, on one of those disgusting summer days when the sun is out in full force by 8:30 in the morning and the air is so hot and thick you feel like you could cut it with a knife. “I hate humidity,” I whined, brushing my hair back off my damp forehead. “Everyone does,” he replied flatly, as if it were one of the more ridiculous statements he’d ever heard.

He’s right. I had almost forgotten that my condition—size XXXL hair, shiny face, bad attitude, temper as short as the days are long—was not unique to me, but rather universal. Nobody likes humidity, and it is especially cruel to anyone who spends a good half hour (or more!) trying to get their hair and makeup just right in the morning only to find their frizz uncontrollable and under-eye concealer on their chin by midday.

In that way, humidity may start to feel like a personal affront. Humidity is like, “Fuck your ‘waterproof’ mascara and your salon-worthy blowout, and your ability to feel like you’re in control of your life, too.” The only way to address it is to fight against its intentions as hard as it fights against yours, with all things sweat-proof, waterproof, humidity-proof, and as everything-proof as it gets. Start here, with these 20 superior products that will show hot, heavy weather who’s boss. (You. It’s you.)

Urban Decay All Nighter Liquid Foundation, $40; at Urban Decay

IGK Laid-Back Defrizz and Anti-Static Spray, $29; at Sephora

Touch In Sol Chroma Powder Lip Tint, $20; at Sephora

Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield, $22; at Sephora

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Silk HD Anti-Aging Micro Powder, $24; at It Cosmetics

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade, $18; at Anastasia Beverly Hills

CoverFX Mattifying Primer with Anti-Acne Treatment, $38; at CoverFX

John Frieda Frizz Ease Beyond Smooth Frizz-Immunity Primer, $9.99; at Ulta

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer, $54; at Hourglass Cosmetics

SheaMoisture Mongongo & Hemp Seed Oils High Porosity Moisture-Seal Styling Gel, $10.99; at SheaMoisture

Milk Makeup Weekend Lash Stain, $22; at Milk Makeup

Clinique Pep-Start HydroBlur Moisturizer, $29.50; at Clinique

NYX Dewy Finish Makeup Setting Spray, $8; at NYX Cosmetics

Moroccanoil Frizz Control, $34; at Moroccanoil

bareMinerals Locked & Coated Waterproof Lash Topcoat, $12; at bareMinerals

Smashbox Studio Skin 24-Hour Concealer, $25; at Smashbox

Kevyn Aucoin The Sculpting Powder, $44; at Sephora

Not Your Mother's Deja Vu 'Do Style Extender, $7.99; at Drugstore.com

OUAI Soft Hair Spray, $26; at Sephora

Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50, $28; at Supergoop!

