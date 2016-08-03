20 Beauty Products You Need to Make Yourself Humidity-Proof from Head to Toe

I was walking to the subway with my boyfriend recently, on one of those disgusting summer days when the sun is out in full force by 8:30 in the morning and the air is so hot and thick you feel like you could cut it with a knife. “I hate humidity,” I whined, brushing my hair back off my damp forehead. “Everyone does,” he replied flatly, as if it were one of the more ridiculous statements he’d ever heard.

He’s right. I had almost forgotten that my condition—size XXXL hair, shiny face, bad attitude, temper as short as the days are long—was not unique to me, but rather universal. Nobody likes humidity, and it is especially cruel to anyone who spends a good half hour (or more!) trying to get their hair and makeup just right in the morning only to find their frizz uncontrollable and under-eye concealer on their chin by midday.

In that way, humidity may start to feel like a personal affront. Humidity is like, “Fuck your ‘waterproof’ mascara and your salon-worthy blowout, and your ability to feel like you’re in control of your life, too.” The only way to address it is to fight against its intentions as hard as it fights against yours, with all things sweat-proof, waterproof, humidity-proof, and as everything-proof as it gets. Start here, with these 20 superior products that will show hot, heavy weather who’s boss. (You. It’s you.)