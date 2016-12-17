StyleCaster
Share

The Best Anti-Aging Serums at Every Price Point

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Anti-Aging Serums at Every Price Point

by
The Best Anti-Aging Serums at Every Price Point
7 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

If you want your skin to look good, you wash it and moisturize it on the daily. If you want your skin to look like it was kissed by the light of a thousand angels after a three-week slumber, you use an anti-aging serum. In the simplest of explanations, anti-aging serums pack a bunch of potent, good-for-you ingredients in a lightweight, silky formula, making it easy to improve your biggest skin-care issues without suffocating your face.

MORE: The Best Drugstore Retinol That Actually Works

Basically, if your skin were a drunk college girl, your moisturizer would be a watered-down beer, and your serum would be the triple-shot of 100-proof tequila. And when you want to erase all memories of your fine lines, dark spots, and wrinkles, you go for the tequila—a.k.a. anti-aging serums. Each of these formulas is filled with wrinkle-smoothers (amino peptides and vitamin B3), dark-spot faders (vitamin C), and fine-line plumpers and hydrators (hyaluronic acid and ceramides), and they’re quick and easy to use: Just massage them into dry, cleansed skin, wait until dry, then apply your moisturizer. With daily use, you’ll start to notice a difference in your complexion after just a few months.

perfect clear skin glowing

Photo: ImaxTree

Of course, magic in a bottle doesn’t come cheap (we know; we’re sorry). Unlike the majority of beauty products that have drugstore alternatives that are just as good, if not better, than their pricey counterparts, anti-aging serums really are in their own you-get-what-you-pay-for league. Luckily, we found seven excellent serums for (almost) every budget, but know that the more money you shell out for these, the more skin-boosting rewards you’ll reap, since drugstore products can only do so much, here. But hey, at least they’re still thousands of dollars cheaper than getting fillers, right? #Perspective.

MORE: How to Get Rid of Large Pores When You Have Dry Skin

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7
Best for: Aging skin that’s dull and blah
Best for: Aging skin that’s dull and blah

Paula’s Choice Resist Super Antioxidant Concentrate Serum, $38; at Paula’s Choice

Photo: Paula’s Choice
Best for: Aging skin that feels a bit saggy
Best for: Aging skin that feels a bit saggy

Olay Regenerist Serum, $24.99; at Olay

Photo: Olay
Best for: Aging skin that’s breakout-prone
Best for: Aging skin that’s breakout-prone

Alpha SkinCare Intensive Rejuvenating Serum, $18.99; at Alpha SkinCare

Photo: Alpha SkinCare
Best for: Aging skin that’s dry and easily irritated
Best for: Aging skin that’s dry and easily irritated

Dollar Shave Club Dr. Carver’s Miracle Repair Serum, $12; at Dollar Shave Club

Photo: Dollar Shave Club
Best for: Aging skin that’s riddled with dark spots
Best for: Aging skin that’s riddled with dark spots

Dr. Brandt Age-Fighter Vitamin C 20% Serum, $69; at Dr. Brandt

Photo: Dr. Brandt
Best for: Aging skin that’s on the natural-beauty path
Best for: Aging skin that’s on the natural-beauty path

Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum, $158; at Tata Harper

Photo: Tata Harper
Best for: Aging skin that spends a ton of time outside
Best for: Aging skin that spends a ton of time outside

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Daily Serum, $162; at Elizabeth Arden

Photo: Elizabeth Arden

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Here's Proof You Can Wear Pajamas Outside The House

Here's Proof You Can Wear Pajamas Outside The House
  • Best for: Aging skin that’s dull and blah
  • Best for: Aging skin that feels a bit saggy
  • Best for: Aging skin that’s breakout-prone
  • Best for: Aging skin that’s dry and easily irritated
  • Best for: Aging skin that’s riddled with dark spots
  • Best for: Aging skin that’s on the natural-beauty path
  • Best for: Aging skin that spends a ton of time outside
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share