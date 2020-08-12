The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Prevent Fine Lines, Discoloration & Texture

When it comes to anti-aging skincare products, there’s no shortage of formulas that promise to hydrate, soften, and smooth the skin, but if you’re looking for a product that will actually yield visible results with a little bit of time and consistency, you’ll want to find a serum that contains peptides and a mild exfoliating agent of some kind, whether it be a retinoid or acid. Resurfacing products are basically just another synonym for exfoliating the top, the outermost layer of skin to slough away dead skin cells, and reveal a new, more youthful layer that hides underneath, which will give you the most enhanced and fast results. Retinoids (i.e. retinol), skincare acids (AHA, Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid, etc.) are the gold standards when it comes to resurfacing your skin, but you also want to protect the skin’s barrier by helping it to retain moisture and prevent irritation.

While exfoliating ingredients help to accelerate cell turn over by inducing a “shedding” process, which in turn can help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots, sun damage, and other signs of premature aging, they can also help to refine the appearance of large pores. Peptides are another go-to ingredient in anti-aging skincare because they boost collagen production and some even help relax muscles (sort of like wrinkle-reducing injections). Finally, antioxidants like vitamin C are also integral in anti-aging skincare because they help to prevent and reverse the signs of free radical damage and photoaging. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite multi-purpose anti-aging skincare serums suitable for most skin types to help you transform your skin in no time.

1. Natrium Retinol Serum

This concentrated retinol serum contains a potent level of naturally-derived vitamin A at a level of 2.5 percent to give you accelerated. The microencapsulated formula allows the retinol to work its magic over time to prevent over-drying and irritation.

2. VIchy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum and Brightening Skin Corrector

Vitamin C is one of the best antioxidants to use in a topical treatment because it helps prevent and correct free radical and sun damage. It helps to fade dark spots from the suns, illuminate dullness, soften fine lines, and improve texture. With vitamin C serums, just make sure to layer a solid SPF on top to keep it working at its optimum.

3. L'Oreal Skincare Age Perfect Cell Renewal Golden Face Serum

This gentle exfoliating serum is formulated with LHA to help accelerate cell turnover and reveal a fresh, more youthful-looking layer of skin underneath. This serum also helps smooth rough texture and blur the appearance of fine lines with continuous use.