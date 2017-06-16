The 9 Best Anti-Aging Products Real Moms Swear By

The other morning, I opened my bathroom cabinet and realized I own upwards of a dozen anti-aging products that all claim to be wrinkle-fighting, fine-line reducing, and incredibly moisturizing. And yet, I still feel like I don’t have enough. I blame these dumb thoughts on the fact that we’re living in a time in which the world is completely and utterly obsessed with looking younger, which means the beauty world is flooded with wrinkle-killing “miracle workers.” And even for someone who has a new product land on her desk each morning, it’s hard to weed out the truly effective formulas from the straight-up ridiculous ones, which is why we decided to go to a group of real women who, sorry to say it, kind of know best: moms.

Yes, we talked to nine real moms, from dermatologists to beauty vloggers, to find out the anti-aging routines they swear by. And no, this isn’t just a list of nine different retinoids—these anti-aging products are actually formulated to target different parts of your body, like a brightening drugstore cream for your eyes, an anti-aging treatment for your hair, and a line-plumping serum for your lips. Basically, if you’re on the wrinkle-hating bandwagon like I am, you’re going to want to incorporate these into your beauty routine, stat. So, make a little room in your cabinet tonight, and shop the products, below.