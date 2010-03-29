Best Anti-Aging Products to Keep Your Youthful Glow

Anti-aging has been a hot topic among females ever since we learned that tanning was bad for us. (What, spreading oil over our bodies and baking in the sun can cause wrinkles? Who knew?) Now, there are those who slather on SPF daily to stay wrinkle-free and those who simply haven’t caught on yet. That “other” group tends to reach for cures for crows feet forming under their eyes, dark circles, and lines around their mouths — and they stock up on any anti-aging product they can get their hands on.

As a beauty editor, a question I hear often is “are your 20s too young for anti-aging products?” Honestly, the choice is yours. However, most dermatologists say that it is never too early to start. According to Anthony Gonzalez, Avon’s Senior Manager of Global Skin Care Product Development, “You should start as early as you can, obviously using SPF as a teenager to prevent problems, and starting with products to fight signs of aging in your 20s and 30s.” Gonzalez also informed me that aging is really just an accumulation of micro-injuries over time, which show themselves later in life. So, if we want to repair the damage from that bad burn we got in Florida when we were seven years old, these products are here to help.

Below is a list of a few of my favorite anti-aging products on the market today– to help you get into the practice of battling wrinkles so you can start salvaging your skin.

1. Origins Starting Over Age-Erasing Oil Free Moisturizer



This product is a great moisturizer, and since it’s oil-free, it helps banish the breakout fears that come with slathering night cream on your face. Boosted with plant ingredients such as Mimosa Tree Bark and Green Algae, this cream helps to boost natural collagen production and smooth surface lines. (Origins Starting Over Oil Free Age-erasing Moisturizer, $45, at origins.com).

2. ANEW Reversalist Illuminating Eye System



This new product by Avon is designed to minimize the appearance of dark circles (every girl’s nightmare) as well as any fine lines and wrinkles. The product includes an Eye Cream and Brightening Veil which combine to reduce the aforementioned problem areas. It also contains a new power ingredient Activinol– which boosts the skin’s ability to repair itself. (ANEW Reversalist Illuminating Eye System, $30, at avon.com).

3. Philosophy When Hope Is Not Enough Firming Serum



Philosophy’s anti-aging serum is meant to moisturize stressed skin and restore cells– resulting in a smoother, fresh-faced appearance. The serum should be applied twice a day, and is often used alongside Philosophy’s vitamin C for best results. (Philosophy When Hope Is Not Enough, $38, at beauty.com).



4. Ole Henriksen Firm Action Mask



This mask was created to tighten up skin and remove dirt from pores— and it does just that. With a combination of soy flour and echinacea, the mask constricts and instantly lifts the skin, but does it all without drying or causing breakouts, and it reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Added bonus– it smells great! (Ole Henriksen Firm Action Mask, $27, at sephora.com).

5. Borba Age Defying Micro-Diamond Cleanser



This is one of the best anti-aging cleansers out there– with grape seed extract to promote the production of elastin and vitamin C to get rid of visible signs of aging. This face wash leaves your skin refreshed and glowing. The diamond dust helps to remove impurities, while the antioxidants soften fine lines and firm and tone your skin. (Borba Age Defying Micro-Diamond Cleanser, $25, at borba.com).



More News We Love:

Dr. Murad Teaches Us the Keys to Getting Flawless Skin

Pastel Shadow for Spring: Would You Try the Trend?

Beauty Tip: Use Hot Rollers for Easy, Glam Waves