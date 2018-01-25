StyleCaster
Share

8 Best Anti-Aging Night Creams for Every Skin Issue

What's hot
StyleCaster

8 Best Anti-Aging Night Creams for Every Skin Issue

by
8 Best Anti-Aging Night Creams for Every Skin Issue
8 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

We’re just going to ask the questions all of you are constantly wondering: Why the hell are anti-aging products so insanely confusing? Is it too much to ask that someone just tell us exactly what to slap on our faces to make us look like glowing, ethereal cherubs? Why isn’t there a map in the skin-care aisle? If you feel the same, we’re right there with you. Luckily, we searched high and low for the answers.

MORE: 13 Beauty Products Celebs Use to Stay Fresh-Faced on Stage

Well, maybe not answers, because most of it has to do with marketing, sales, blah, blah, but we are here with a list of the best anti-aging night creams for all skin types, so you can be told exactly what to use, without the headache of guessing. Each of these moisturizers is formulated with superhero anti-agers, like retinoids, peptides, antioxidants, and fruit acids, so your skin will look smoother, glowier, and definitively less lined after a few weeks of consistent use.

MORE: Why It’s Time to Add Acids to Your Skin Care Routine

Read on to find out which product is best for your skin care needs and get to slathering.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8
For aging skin that needs a little calming...
For aging skin that needs a little calming...

Verso Skincare Night Cream, $100; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
For aging skin that's speckled with dark spots and marks...
For aging skin that's speckled with dark spots and marks...

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Dual Overnight Moisturizer, $19.99; at L'Oréal Paris

Photo: L'Oréal Paris
For aging skin with bumps and rough patches...
For aging skin with bumps and rough patches...

Caudalíe Night Infusion Cream, $76; at Caudalíe

Photo: Caudalíe
For aging skin that's always a bit dry...
For aging skin that's always a bit dry...

Philosophy Renewed Hope In a Jar, $47; at Philosophy

Photo: Philosophy
For aging skin that tends to get oily...
For aging skin that tends to get oily...

A Complete Facial Youth Moisturizing Cream, $48; at A Complete

Photo: A Complete
For aging skin with some deep-set wrinkles...
For aging skin with some deep-set wrinkles...

Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer, $72; at Dr Dennis Gross

Photo: Dr Dennis Gross
For aging skin that loves natural ingredients...
For aging skin that loves natural ingredients...

Herbivore Moon Fruit Superfruit Night Treatment, $58; at Herbivore

Photo: Herbivore
For aging skin that feels a little loose...
For aging skin that feels a little loose...

Korres Black Pine Firming, Lifting & Antiwrinkle Night Cream, $68; at Korres

Photo: Korres

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Sweat-Proof Beauty Products Singers Use on Stage

The Sweat-Proof Beauty Products Singers Use on Stage
  • For aging skin that needs a little calming...
  • For aging skin that's speckled with dark spots and marks...
  • For aging skin with bumps and rough patches...
  • For aging skin that's always a bit dry...
  • For aging skin that tends to get oily...
  • For aging skin with some deep-set wrinkles...
  • For aging skin that loves natural ingredients...
  • For aging skin that feels a little loose...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share