StyleCaster
Share

The Best Anti-Aging Hand Creams You’ll Actually Want to Slather On

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Anti-Aging Hand Creams You’ll Actually Want to Slather On

by
The Best Anti-Aging Hand Creams You’ll Actually Want to Slather On
14 Start slideshow
Photo: COURTESY OF CHILLHOUSE

By now we’ve accepted (albeit, begrudgingly) that we’re going to age. But despite our many attempts to love and appreciate our fine lines and wrinkles, we can’t fight the urge to at least try the eight billion anti-aging products on the market right now. And just when we thought our bathroom vanities couldn’t fit another product (not a whole lot of room behind our skin-plumping sheet masks and retinol-loaded moisturizers), we came across a game-changer that might be worth a remodel: anti-aging hand creams.

MORE: The 10 Best, Most-Gentle Facial Scrubs to Try Tonight

We mean, it just makes sense: Why spend time and money fighting off dark spots and lines on your face and neck only to leave the rest of your body to bear the brunt? But don’t worry, these aren’t lifeless products with empty claims, ’cause with ingredients like skin-firming vitamin C, incredibly moisturizing olive oil, and wrinkle-fighting retinoids, you’ll *actually* want to slather these bad boys on. And the best part about a hand cream is that you don’t need to incorporate it into your AM or PM regimen—just throw a tube into your bag and pack it on whenever you damn please. So, we combed through every anti-aging hand cream to find the absolute 12 best formulas. Shop all of our picks, ahead, including formulas from Juice Beauty, Paula’s Choice, and more.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14
Best anti-aging hand creams-Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Hand Cream
Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Hand Cream

Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Hand Cream, $12; at Juice Beauty

Photo: Juice Beauty
Best anti-aging hand creams-Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Protective Hand Revitalizer
Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Protective HandRevitalizer

Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Protective Hand Revitalizer, $38; at Shiseido

Photo: Shiseido
Best anti-aging hand creams-StriVectin Volumizing Hand Treatment
StriVectin Volumizing Hand Treatment

StriVectin Volumizing Hand Treatment, $29; at Dermstore

Photo: StriVectin
Best anti-aging hand creams-Aveeno Active Naturals Positively Ageless Skin Strengthening Hand Cream
Aveeno Active Naturals Positively Ageless Skin Strengthening Hand Cream

Aveeno Active Naturals Positively Ageless Skin Strengthening Hand Cream, $5.99; at Walgreens

Photo: Aveeno
Best anti-aging hand creams-Derma E Age-Defying Antioxidant Hand Cream
Derma E Age-Defying Antioxidant Hand Cream

Derma E Age-Defying Antioxidant Hand Cream, $9.95; at Derma E

Photo: Derma E
Best anti-aging hand creams-brown hair dramatic black eyeliener
Photo: ImaxTree
Best anti-aging hand creams-Dermalogical Multivitamin Hand And Nail Treatment
Dermalogical Multivitamin Hand And Nail Treatment

Dermalogical Multivitamin Hand And Nail Treatment, $26; at Dermalogica

Photo: Dermalogica
Best anti-aging hand creams-Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Moisturizing Hand Treatment
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Moisturizing Hand Treatment

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Moisturizing Hand Treatment, $22; at Elizabeth Arden

 

Photo: Elizabeth Arden
Best anti-aging hand creams-Eve Lom Time Retreat Hand Treatment
Eve Lom Time Retreat Hand Treatment

Eve Lom Time Retreat Hand Treatment, $50; at Barneys

 

Photo: Eve Lom
Best anti-aging hand creams-Illi Ultra Repair Moisture Lotion
Illi Ultra Repair Moisture Lotion

Illi Ultra Repair Moisture Lotion, $32; at Peach and Lily

Photo: Illi
Best anti-aging hand creams-Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream SPF 40 with Sea Buckthorn 
Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream SPF 40 with Sea Buckthorn 

Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream SPF 40 with Sea Buckthorn, $12; at Supergoop!

Photo: Supergoop!
Best anti-aging hand creams-
Skincare Ldel Cosmetics Retinol Anti-Aging Hand Cream

Skincare Ldel Cosmetics Retinol Anti-Aging Hand Cream, $15.69; at Walmart

Photo: Skincare Ldel Cosmetics
Best anti-aging hand creams-Paula’s Choice Resist Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment
Paula’s Choice Resist Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment

Paula’s Choice Resist Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment, $27; at Paula's Choice

Photo: Paula’s Choice
Best anti-aging hand creams-white eyeliner slicked back hair
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 30 Best Pairs of Legs in Hollywood

The 30 Best Pairs of Legs in Hollywood
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Hand Cream
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Protective Hand Revitalizer
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-StriVectin Volumizing Hand Treatment
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-Aveeno Active Naturals Positively Ageless Skin Strengthening Hand Cream
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-Derma E Age-Defying Antioxidant Hand Cream
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-brown hair dramatic black eyeliener
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-Dermalogical Multivitamin Hand And Nail Treatment
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Moisturizing Hand Treatment
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-Eve Lom Time Retreat Hand Treatment
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-Illi Ultra Repair Moisture Lotion
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream SPF 40 with Sea Buckthorn 
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-Paula’s Choice Resist Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment
  • Best anti-aging hand creams-white eyeliner slicked back hair
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share