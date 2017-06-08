StyleCaster
Share

The Best Anti-Aging Hair Products That Really Work

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Anti-Aging Hair Products That Really Work

by
The Best Anti-Aging Hair Products That Really Work
8 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

“Oh, my god,” you say. “Anti-aging hair products? Just stop. STOP.” Listen, we know. We know how stupidly insane all of this anti-aging stuff has gotten, how the entire beauty world seems obsessed with stopping gravity and life’s natural cycle through anti-aging neck creams, wrinkle-reducing blushes, and line-plumping lip products. But before you dis the anti-aging hair category, trust us when we say that these products really do work—just not in the same way of your retinols.

MORE: Meet Retinol Oil: The Coolest Anti-Aging Product That Actually Works

Because no, anti-aging hair products won’t reduce the nonexistent wrinkles in your hair shaft or give you the lush hair that you had as a toddler, but they will keep your hair from turning dry, frizzy, wired, and faded as you age, which is all you can really hope for when dealing with something that’s already, you know, dead. Because these shampoos, conditioners, serums, mists, and hairsprays are all specifically formulated to shield your hair from damage using powerful antioxidants, UV shields, and color-preservers, all of which will leave you protected from turning into the Crypt Keeper. Click through to see our favorite anti-agers, below, and add in a few to your current rotation tomorrow. Your hair in 20 years will thank you.

Best Anti-Aging Hair Products | woman with shiny curly hair

Photo: ImaxTree

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8
Phyto Plage Protective Sun Veil
Phyto Plage Protective Sun Veil

Phyto Plage Protective Sun Veil, $30; at Phyto

 

Photo: Phyto
Nexxus City Shield Hair Crème
Nexxus City Shield Hair Crème

Nexxus City Shield Hair Crème, $19.99; at Nexxus

Photo: Nexxus
L'Oréal Professionnel Série Expert Vitamino Color A-OX Shampoo
L'Oréal Professionnel Série Expert Vitamino Color A-OX Shampoo

L'Oréal Professionnel Série Expert Vitamino Color A-OX Shampoo, $33.50; at Ulta

Photo: L'Oréal Professionnel
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray, $21; at Ulta

 

Photo: Alterna
Évolis Reverse Activator
Évolis Reverse Activator

Évolis Reverse Activator, $65; at Évolis

 

Photo: Évolis
Bare Republic UV Protecting 5-in-1 Mist
Bare Republic UV Protecting 5-in-1 Mist

Bare Republic UV Protecting 5-in-1 Mist, $11.99; at Bare Republic

Photo: Bare Republic
Julien Farel Vitamin Restore
Julien Farel Vitamin Restore

Julien Farel Vitamin Restore, $39; at Julien Farel

Photo: Julien Farel
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How STYLECASTER Editor Leah Faye Cooper Does Summer in NYC

How STYLECASTER Editor Leah Faye Cooper Does Summer in NYC
  • Phyto Plage Protective Sun Veil
  • Nexxus City Shield Hair Crème
  • L'Oréal Professionnel Série Expert Vitamino Color A-OX Shampoo
  • Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray
  • Évolis Reverse Activator
  • Bare Republic UV Protecting 5-in-1 Mist
  • Julien Farel Vitamin Restore
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share