Best and Worst Beauty at the Billboard Music Awards

Considering awards season has been officially over for quite some time, the red carpet junkie in us gets excited when we get to stalk an awards show after the fact. The Billboard Music Awards, chock full of musicians from Selena Gomez to Madonna, gave the audience a great show last night from the blue carpet to the closing number.

The celebrities who walked the blue carpet absolutely stunned, but some were complete disasters. From Taylor Swift kicking her nude lipstick habit to Hayden Panettiere looking like she needed a serious conditioning treatment, we’ve rounded up the best and worst beauty looks of the night. Take a look at our choices above and let us know what you thought of the celebrities’ looks in the comments below!

More Celebrities on the Red Carpet From Beauty High:

MTV Movie Awards: Best Beauty on the Red Carpet

Grammy’s Nail Art: How to Get the Exact Manicures From the Red Carpet

15 Celebrity Beauty Looks to Copy For Summer