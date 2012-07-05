The Best (and Strangest) Beauty Looks of F/W 2012 Couture

We often expect some outrageous things to come out of Haute Couture week in Paris, and this Fall/Winter 2012 season was no different. Not only did Chanel do a subtle version of nail art for the first time (which gave chills to the nail enthusiasts in all of us), but we saw plenty of slicked back and twisted hairstyles as well as a few face masks that should never be seen anywhere but a runway.

There were also plenty of great beauty moments during the week, such as a beautifully entwined braided updo at Elie Saab and a classically Versace soft and silky retro curl. Take a look through the slideshow above to let us know what your favorite Couture beauty look was, and of course what you think was the strangest!