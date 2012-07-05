The Best (and Strangest) Beauty Looks of F/W 2012 Couture

We often expect some outrageous things to come out of Haute Couture week in Paris, and this Fall/Winter 2012 season was no different. Not only did Chanel do a subtle version of nail art for the first time (which gave chills to the nail enthusiasts in all of us), but we saw plenty of slicked back and twisted hairstyles as well as a few face masks that should never be seen anywhere but a runway.
There were also plenty of great beauty moments during the week, such as a beautifully entwined braided updo at Elie Saab and a classically Versace soft and silky retro curl. Take a look through the slideshow above to let us know what your favorite Couture beauty look was, and of course what you think was the strangest!
For Raf Simon's Dior debut, color was the name of the beauty game. Neon green on the lashes, streaks of ice blue extended past the eye, and an ombre orange and pink lip completed the look.
Photo:
Imaxtree/Imaxtree
At Georges Chakra the models had a sleek side part pulled into a bun with minimal makeup and a matte red lip -- making the perfect bold statement.
Photo:
Imaxtree/Imaxtree
Peter Philips gave the models a gorgeous silvery smokey eye for Chanel's couture show. With a thick line of black liner and a pale pink lip, this look could actually be worn everyday.
Photo:
Imaxtree/Imaxtree
For Elie Saab's show, an intricately braided updo was shown on each model as well as a gorgeous peach-toned smokey eye.
Photo:
Imaxtree/Imaxtree
It takes quite a talent to walk a runway (in heels) with a bedazzled mask on your face, but that's exactly what the model's at Maison Martin Margiela did.
Photo:
Imaxtree/Imaxtree
The gorgeous bronze smokey eye at Stephane Rolland was beyond words, complete with a thick line of black liner on the lower lash line.
Photo:
Imaxtree/Imaxtree
The ladies at Giambatista Valli all had fishnet placed over the faces and some variation of butterflies around the heads -- a bit creepy if you ask us!
Photo:
Imaxtree/Imaxtree
At Jean Paul Gaultier, we loved the vibrant red lip, but could have done without the fishnet cap over the hair (and thickly rimmed black smokey eyes)!
Photo:
Imaxtree/Imaxtree
The girls at Alexis Mabille looked like they belonged in Whoville, with tightly twisted hair that looped above their heads, a thick cat eye and bold red lips.
Photo:
Imaxtree/Imaxtree
The look at Donatella Versace's show was flawless. A deep smokey eye, glossy pink lips and silky retro curls. We're in love!
Photo:
Imaxtree/Imaxtree