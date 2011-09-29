Great American Beauty Brands

Some beauty brands just say “American,” and as time goes by they are as tried-and-true today as they have ever been. The great thing is now many of these companies are coming out with incredible new twists on some old favorites. I’ve been trying a few that I’m absolutely in love with.

Editors’ Fall Favorites

Let’s start with my new fave: Johnson’s Baby Oil Gel with Shea & Cocoa Butter. Not as messy as the original Baby Oil, the new gel formula blends on with ease, and feels slightly exotic with the new cocoa butter scent. I love the sheen it gives to the skin, too, so I keep this in my shower and apply it before I towel off.

When you think of Ponds, you remember your grandma or mom smelling fresh and clean, and it brings back happy memories. Now, Ponds has an amazing line of Cleansing Towelettes for the quickest way to cleanse the skin, take your makeup off at night and buff and polish your face for a healthy glowing complexion.

Almost everyone thinks of the brand Visine when their eyes are red, and now with the new Maximum Redness Relief Formula, irritated eyes will be soothed in seconds and clear as can be. Women don’t realize what a beauty booster having clear eyes can be—it really wakes up the face. I always carry Visine in my purse when I’m on the go.

Ever since you were a kid your dentist has been telling you to brush your teeth and I’ve always received Crest Toothpaste in little sample sizes before I left his office. Now with the whole incredible line of Crest 3-D White Teeth Whitening Systems you can brush, rinse and strip away all yellowing of your teeth to create a whiter, brighter smile that will keep you looking gorgeous. Having whiter teeth is one of the main beauty secrets I tell women over the age of 40; it can take years off your look.

Sally Hansen nail polish has been around for 50 years. When they came to me almost four years ago to create a line of makeup with them, I knew their high quality and affordable price point was just what I was looking for. We created the Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy makeup collection with top-of-the-line formulas that are all paraben-free and filled with anti-oxidants and natural botanicals. It’s the only makeup I use on myself, and every woman I make over on What Not To Wear, so you can tune in every Tuesday night at 9p.m. to see real results in HD. So buy American and feel beautiful doing it!

