10 Quality and Budget-Friendly Amazon Wigs You Can Feel Confident Ordering Online

Whether you’re on a time crunch or searching for something random during your lunch break, Amazon is probably one of your first (online) stops. There are few things you can’t find there, including reasonably priced wigs that give pricier ones a run for their money. Those of us who love switching up our ‘dos by the day know how scary it is to have a hair crisis days before a big event. And though the beauty supply store is always there in a cinch, nothing beats the satisfaction of a quick search and click of a button. With that being said, if you haven’t jumped on the Amazon wig train, it’s about time you did.

The site houses a treasure-trove of quality units, whether you’re a seasoned wig wearer or a beginner. In addition to incredibly fast shipping, you can find a variety of styles that fit any budget. If you’re looking for a new wig (and quick), here are some of the best options you can grab in days (or two days if you’re a Prime member, of course). This is the kind of “add to cart” day that you’ve been waiting for. *Flips hair.*

Janet Collection Human Hair Blend 4X4 Chelsea Lace Front Wig

With summer long gone, you can rock long hair without breaking a sweat. Fall is the perfect season to rock a flowing body wave wig. This particular wig from Janet Collection is great because the fibers are a human blend, which means it feels and appears more realistic than synthetic hair without the price tag of a 100% human hair wig. If you’re on a budget and looking to switch up your hair, this wig is worth taking a look at.

$44.95 at Amazon

Outre Lace Front Color Bomb Wig

Just because the summer is no longer here doesn’t mean you have put colorful hair on ice. Instead, make a statement with a bold pop of color in the form of a wig. The “Color Bomb” collection from Outre features varying shades of colorful ombre wigs all cut into a blunt wavy bob. This style was made for the fall.

$37.99 at Amazon

K’ryssma Dark Brown Synthetic Wigs

This particular wig comes highly recommended if you’re looking to slay on a budget. This wig may not be built to rock every day, but if you’re looking for a quick fix to a bad hair day (or week), this is it.

$19.99 at Amazon

Outre “Dominican Curly” Synthetic Lace Front L Part Wig

A good curly wig can cost a pretty penny, but this affordable curly wig gets the job done. Not only does it have parting space that you can tweak to your liking, but the texture of the curls are absolutely stunning. Make sure you take a look at all the different colors before adding to cart.

$38.91 at Amazon

UNice Hair 13×6 Curly Lace Front Human Hair Wig

If you search for affordable virgin hair on YouTube, you’re bound to come across UNice time and time again. Unlike some other popular hair vendors, UNice has an official Amazon store and ships in two days with Prime. That means you can be on your way to a luscious new wig before the end of the week.

$219.60 at Amazon

Motown Tress Human Hair Full Wig in “H. Volta”

If you’re looking to fake a short haircut or prefer a lower maintenance wig, this short human hair wig is right up your alley. For starters, it’s super affordable, and styling is as easy as quickly passing a flat iron through the hair every now and again.

$25.99 at Amazon

Bobbi Boss Premium Synthetic Lace Part Wig in style “Ricca”

As if finding a good short wig wasn’t hard enough, finding one that isn’t super expensive is a whole other tricky ballgame. This short wig may be affordable, but it looks super realistic and may change your mind about short wigs entirely.

$42.99 at Amazon

It’s A Wig Synthetic Hair Lace Front Wig Frontal S Lace Dara

Let’s face it—long human hair can get pretty expensive. Luckily, most synthetic lace wigs like this one by It’s A Wig can be tweaked to mimic costly human hair wigs. Here’s what this wig can look like after some patience and customization.

$54.99 at Amazon

Kalyss 14” Synthetic Black Wig with Bangs

Chilly season is here, which means it’s the perfect time to rock bangs. One reason you should love bang wigs is that you can skip grooming your eyebrows while rocking them. If that made you even the slightest bit more interested in trying bangs, this wig is a great start. Plus, who wouldn’t want to test out a new look for under $20?

$17.99 at Amazon

Joedir 24” Straight Yaki Free Part Lace Frontal Wig

It’s almost impossible to come across a fully customizable and realistic synthetic lace front wig. Luckily for you, we’ve found one that you can add to your Amazon wish list. People are raving about this kinky textured synthetic wig not only because it looks so believable but because you absolutely can’t beat the price. Check out this review/tutorial to see it in action.

$46.99 at Amazon

