You Won’t Be Able to Pass Up This Week’s Best Amazon Beauty Deals

Everyone exhale–spring is this close. And since we’re already in transition mode, what better time than right now to throw all caution to the wind and go on an Amazon shopping spree? The beauty section never disappoints and on any given day, there’s a discount (or ten) to take full advantage of. This week, we’ve got our eye on a select few Amazon beauty deals, though we’d buy it all if we could.
As if the free 2-day shipping isn’t enough, Amazon consistently holds us beauty junkies down, making it hard to pass up the convenience of a click-and-buy. If you’ve never felt the sweet relief of ordering a lipstick refill without leaving the couch, you’re missing out. Maybe this roundup of matte finish setting sprays, feminine floral scent, and more will push you over the edge. Keep scrolling to see our top money-saving picks–you won’t be sorry (but your bank account may be).
NYX Professional Makeup Make Up Setting Spray
Keep makeup in place with this setting spray that dries matte. It’s the perfect go-to for warm weather seasons when you need to keep oily t-zones at bay.
$7.19 $8.50 at Amazon
Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover
A gentle makeup remover that won’t irritate eyes or leave a greasy residue. It even removes that no-budge mascara you can’t live without.
$5.82 $7.10 at Amazon
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
Sunshine is here which means bring on the bronze skin. This buttery bronzer gives that sunkissed look minus harsh UV rays.
$10 $14.95 at Amazon
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel with Aloe Vera
Rebalance and refresh your complexion with this alcohol-free witch hazel that won’t burn.
$7 $11 at Amazon
Fast Beauty Co. Show Your Décolleté Smoothing Bio-Cellulose Mask
Bring on the tank tops and swimwear after using this decollete mask that smooths and hydrates for soft, supple skin.
$10 $11.44 at Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
This easy-to-use dryer brushes and dries strands at the same time and even works on coarse and textured hair, too.
$37 $50 at Amazon
Coach Floral Eau De Parfum
Filled with notes of rose, jasmine and pink peppercorn, you won’t stop spritzing on this springtime floral scent.
$77.81 $98 at Amazon