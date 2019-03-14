You Won’t Be Able to Pass Up This Week’s Best Amazon Beauty Deals

Scroll To See More Images

Everyone exhale–spring is this close. And since we’re already in transition mode, what better time than right now to throw all caution to the wind and go on an Amazon shopping spree? The beauty section never disappoints and on any given day, there’s a discount (or ten) to take full advantage of. This week, we’ve got our eye on a select few Amazon beauty deals, though we’d buy it all if we could.

As if the free 2-day shipping isn’t enough, Amazon consistently holds us beauty junkies down, making it hard to pass up the convenience of a click-and-buy. If you’ve never felt the sweet relief of ordering a lipstick refill without leaving the couch, you’re missing out. Maybe this roundup of matte finish setting sprays, feminine floral scent, and more will push you over the edge. Keep scrolling to see our top money-saving picks–you won’t be sorry (but your bank account may be).

NYX Professional Makeup Make Up Setting Spray

Keep makeup in place with this setting spray that dries matte. It’s the perfect go-to for warm weather seasons when you need to keep oily t-zones at bay.

$7.19 $8.50 at Amazon

Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover

A gentle makeup remover that won’t irritate eyes or leave a greasy residue. It even removes that no-budge mascara you can’t live without.

$5.82 $7.10 at Amazon

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Sunshine is here which means bring on the bronze skin. This buttery bronzer gives that sunkissed look minus harsh UV rays.

$10 $14.95 at Amazon

Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel with Aloe Vera

Rebalance and refresh your complexion with this alcohol-free witch hazel that won’t burn.

$7 $11 at Amazon

Fast Beauty Co. Show Your Décolleté Smoothing Bio-Cellulose Mask

Bring on the tank tops and swimwear after using this decollete mask that smooths and hydrates for soft, supple skin.

$10 $11.44 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler

This easy-to-use dryer brushes and dries strands at the same time and even works on coarse and textured hair, too.

$37 $50 at Amazon

Coach Floral Eau De Parfum

Filled with notes of rose, jasmine and pink peppercorn, you won’t stop spritzing on this springtime floral scent.

$77.81 $98 at Amazon