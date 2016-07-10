10 Aloe Vera-Rich Products for When You Catch Too Much Sun

We’ve all heard a million times the damage too much sun can cause to your skin, but it’s summer, and at some point over the coming months sunburn is basically inevitable—no matter how religiously you apply SPF. This means you’re likely due for some redness, dryness, and even possibly some painful peeling, none of which is much fun.
That’s why we’ve compiled a list of aftersun products that are packed with aloe vera, which is essentially the MVP ingredient when it comes to reducing the pain and inflammation of a burn, and helping the skin to repair. There are cooling mists, face creams, and all-over body lotions that you can lather yourself in after catching too much sun. Keep clicking!
Recovery Treatment Oil, $82; at Malin + Goetz
In addition to aloe vera, this new face oil from Malin + Goetz is packed with other good-for-you ingredients like natural oils like jojoba, primrose, argan, and rosehip, and is high in antioxidants.
Sun Bum Premium Moisturizing After Sun Gel, $9.99; at Ulta
Sun Bum's gel doesn't just rehydrate your sunbaked skin, but will also ease the pain (necessary.) Ingredients include aloe vera and tea tree oil.
Intensive Hydrating Masque, $24; at Aveda
Aloe, kelp, and lavender will rehydrate and moisturize, while rosewater calms and soothes.
Vitamin C Energizing Face Spritz, $20; at The Body Shop
Not just for sun-damaged skin, The Body Shop's Vitamin C Energizing Face Spritz with aloe vera can be used anytime to refresh and hydrate.
CVS Aftersun Aloe Vera Moisturizing Gel, $3.49; at CVS
Cheap but powerful, CVS's gel is great when your whole body is in need of some aftersun assistance, and you don't want to fork out a ton of cash.
Hampton Sun Continuous Mist Hydrating Aloe, $14; at Ulta
Skin too sore to touch? Try an aloe vera spray to help recover from the burn and avoid rubbing in any creams (ouch!).
Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Soothing Gel, $32; at Sephora
Sure, it's a little more expensive than some of the other brands, but this soothing gel has 81 percent aloe vera. So, it's worth it, obviously.
Clinique After Sun Rescue Balm with Aloe, $28; at Sephora
Clinique's soothing aloe gel is designed for your face and body (bonus), and promises to help with dryness and help prevent peeling.
BBROWBAR Pure Aloe Vera Gel, $51; at Net-a-Porter
You can use this aloe vera gel when you catch a little too much sun, but it's also light enough to wear as an everyday moisturizer. Aloe vera is combined with wheat proteins to moisturize the skin while panthenol also helps promote new skin cells, leaving your skin softer and a little smoother.
Cooling Hydrating Mist, $10.99; at Yes To
Cooling and hydrating, this mist has aloe vera, cucumber, and green tea extract to help the soothe your skin.