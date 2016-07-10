StyleCaster
Share

10 Aloe Vera-Rich Products for When You Catch Too Much Sun

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Aloe Vera-Rich Products for When You Catch Too Much Sun

by
10 Aloe Vera-Rich Products for When You Catch Too Much Sun
10 Start slideshow
Photo: @taylorswift

We’ve all heard a million times the damage too much sun can cause to your skin, but it’s summer, and at some point over the coming months sunburn is basically inevitable—no matter how religiously you apply SPF. This means you’re likely due for some redness, dryness, and even possibly some painful peeling, none of which is much fun.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of aftersun products that are packed with aloe vera, which is essentially the MVP ingredient when it comes to reducing the pain and inflammation of a burn, and helping the skin to repair. There are cooling mists, face creams, and all-over body lotions that you can lather yourself in after catching too much sun. Keep clicking!

MORE: 101 Ways to Get Perfect Skin Right Now

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Recovery Treatment Oil, $82; at Malin + Goetz

In addition to aloe vera, this new face oil from Malin + Goetz is packed with other good-for-you ingredients like natural oils like jojoba, primrose, argan, and rosehip, and is high in antioxidants.

Photo: Malin + Goetz

Sun Bum Premium Moisturizing After Sun Gel, $9.99; at Ulta

Sun Bum's gel doesn't just rehydrate your sunbaked skin, but will also ease the pain (necessary.) Ingredients include aloe vera and tea tree oil.

Intensive Hydrating Masque, $24; at Aveda

Aloe, kelp, and lavender will rehydrate and moisturize, while rosewater calms and soothes.

Photo: Aveda

Vitamin C Energizing Face Spritz, $20; at The Body Shop

Not just for sun-damaged skin, The Body Shop's Vitamin C Energizing Face Spritz with aloe vera can be used anytime to refresh and hydrate.

Photo: The Body Shop

CVS Aftersun Aloe Vera Moisturizing Gel, $3.49; at CVS

Cheap but powerful, CVS's gel is great when your whole body is in need of some aftersun assistance, and you don't want to fork out a ton of cash.

Photo: CVS

Hampton Sun Continuous Mist Hydrating Aloe, $14; at Ulta

Skin too sore to touch? Try an aloe vera spray to help recover from the burn and avoid rubbing in any creams (ouch!).

Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Soothing Gel, $32; at Sephora

Sure, it's a little more expensive than some of the other brands, but this soothing gel has 81 percent aloe vera. So, it's worth it, obviously.

Photo: Sephora

Clinique After Sun Rescue Balm with Aloe, $28; at Sephora

Clinique's soothing aloe gel is designed for your face and body (bonus), and promises to help with dryness and help prevent peeling.

Photo: Sephora

BBROWBAR Pure Aloe Vera Gel, $51; at Net-a-Porter

You can use this aloe vera gel when you catch a little too much sun, but it's also light enough to wear as an everyday moisturizer. Aloe vera is combined with wheat proteins to moisturize the skin while panthenol also helps promote new skin cells, leaving your skin softer and a little smoother.

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Cooling Hydrating Mist, $10.99; at Yes To

Cooling and hydrating, this mist has aloe vera, cucumber, and green tea extract to help the soothe your skin.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Better-Than-Average Orzo Salads to Try This Week

15 Better-Than-Average Orzo Salads to Try This Week
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share