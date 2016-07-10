10 Aloe Vera-Rich Products for When You Catch Too Much Sun

We’ve all heard a million times the damage too much sun can cause to your skin, but it’s summer, and at some point over the coming months sunburn is basically inevitable—no matter how religiously you apply SPF. This means you’re likely due for some redness, dryness, and even possibly some painful peeling, none of which is much fun.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of aftersun products that are packed with aloe vera, which is essentially the MVP ingredient when it comes to reducing the pain and inflammation of a burn, and helping the skin to repair. There are cooling mists, face creams, and all-over body lotions that you can lather yourself in after catching too much sun. Keep clicking!