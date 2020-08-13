Nourishing Almond Oil That’ll Leave Your Skin Feeling Silky Smooth

You might put almond milk in your coffee, but have you ever tried an almond product on your skin? Almond oil can cure your dryness, even out your skin texture and make your skin glow. It’s a nourishing, hydrating oil that you can use on your skin, hair and nails. It comes from cold-pressed almonds. You can use it in just about any way—a serum, a face moisturizer, a body moisturizer, a massage oil, an eye cream or a makeup remover. If you’re a makeup potions master, you can also combine almond oil with other essential oils to come up with your own concoctions.

We rounded up the best almond oil for your skin. Each bottle of almond oil will last you a while, because you only need a little bit. They each have precise dispensers, so you don’t accidentally pour a river of oil into your hand. Of our picks, one is ethically sourced while another is vegan and cruelty-free. One is even unscented, if you have a particularly sensitive nose. These plant-based oils can totally change your skin—in a more natural way than other skincare products.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Sweet Almond Oil for Skin or Almond Oil for Hair

If you’ve been battling dry skin, check out this 16 oz. bottle of almond oil. The oil is lightweight and absorbs quickly, without leaving behind any residue. Containing Vitamin E and fatty acids, your skin will actually stay moisturized and won’t dry out minutes after you apply it. There are no GMOs, allergens, hexanes or added fragrances in this oil. It even has a soap-dispenser top, making it easy to apply.

2. NOW Solutions Sweet Almond Oil

This oil is entirely sweet almond oil, which is non-GMO and from cold-pressed almonds, according to the seller. Although almond oil usually smells relatively sweet, this oil is unscented, so you don’t have to walk around smelling like almonds all day. If you want a scent, you can combine it with an essential oil. The sweet almond oil comes on smooth and when you rub it into your face or body, it won’t clog your pores.

3. Sweet Almond Oil by Sky Organics

This almond oil checks all of the boxes. It’s organic, ethically sourced, vegan and cruelty-free, and it doesn’t contain any added fragrances. A little bit of this almond oil goes a long way, so you’ll have this bottle on your counter-top for quite a while. This oil will help you tackle your dry skin and leave you with soft, hydrated and healthy skin.