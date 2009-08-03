The Best All-In-One Make-Up Product For Summer

Name: Evelyn Kutan

Agency/Salon: Chanel/Cutler

Hometown: New York

What product is your secret weapon?: Chanel Inimitable Black Mascara

What brands/salons have you worked with?: Chanel, Dior, Cutler

What do you think was the worst hair/makeup trend of all time?: ‘80’s!

Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: When I was 13 and just started to use eyeliner. LOL.

Evelyn’s Beauty Tip: Use Chanel Ombre D’Eau Liquide Eye shadow as a eye shadow base or just by itself– it’s a great product for summer!!