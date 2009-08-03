The Best All-In-One Make-Up Product For Summer

Name: Evelyn Kutan
Agency/Salon: Chanel/Cutler
Hometown: New York
What product is your secret weapon?: Chanel Inimitable Black Mascara
What brands/salons have you worked with?: Chanel, Dior, Cutler
What do you think was the worst hair/makeup trend of all time?: ‘80’s!
Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: When I was 13 and just started to use eyeliner. LOL.
Evelyn’s Beauty Tip: Use Chanel Ombre D’Eau Liquide Eye shadow as a eye shadow base or just by itself– it’s a great product for summer!!