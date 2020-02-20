The Best Airbrush Foundations For a Flawless Complexion

Scroll To See More Images

In the past, airbrush makeup was for the most part, applied by professional makeup artists for special occasions and events, like weddings, photo shoots or red carpet events. Nowadays, however, airbrush foundation is becoming increasingly more popular at-home makeup options too. Airbrushed foundation differs from traditional formulas because—aside from the spray-on application process—it delivers an ultra full-coverage, filter-like appearance and typically will stay put anywhere between 12 to 24 hours, which is clearly why it’s become a go-to for weddings and events. It’s kind of like getting a professional, custom spray tan, except your face is getting perfected—not necessarily bronzed.

Whether you’re curious about trying a comprehensive airbrush makeup kit, or are simply looking for a regular foundation that mimics airbrush foundation’s ultra-perfected, Photoshop-like effects, we’ve rounded up a few products that will certainly help to get your collection started.

1. Art of Air Airbrush Makeup

This complexion-perfecting airbrush foundation is mineral-based and oil-free, so it’s safe for sensitive and acne-prone skin types. The full-coverage finish leaves your skin looking flawless—not cakey and heavy.

2. Belloccio's Professional Cosmetic Airbrush Makeup Foundation

This advanced airbrush foundation formula is water-based, so it lets your own skin shine through —only without the blemishes and imperfections. It also feels comfortable and lightweight and doesn’t clog your pores.

3. Revlon PhotoReady Airbrush Effect Makeup

If you’re looking to achieve an airbrush-like effect without the arduous application process, Revlon’s Photo Ready Airbrush Foundation is a great alternative.