The Best African Black Soap Shampoos for Clarifying Dirty Strands

Like shea butter, coconut oil, and aloe vera, African black soap is an all-natural ingredient that lives up to its reputation and has timeless appeal. If you’re prone to oily skin or acne, a friend or two have probably recommended making it part of your daily routine. If you have natural hair, a YouTuber has undoubtedly uploaded their step-by-step DIY African black soap shampoo recipe for nixing product buildup or achieving an ultra-clarifying cleanse. Its general affordability is an added plus if you don’t want to spend a lot of money on your upkeep.

Authentic African black soap is made in West Africa (most often Ghana) where it’s derived from local plants and used for a variety of beauty products. Because of its long-renowned antibacterial, oil-balancing and growth-promoting properties, you’re most likely to see it utilized in skincare cleansers and shampoos. When it comes to haircare specifically, the natural effects of a black soap cleanser can sometimes feel a bit drying, so should you start using, be sure to always follow up with a nourishing conditioner.

As for the best stateside shampoo options, you’ll be hard-pressed to find products that are exclusively African black soap (if you want that, invest in a bar that you can transform with a DIY recipe). To that same point, it’s totally okay to use a formula with more than one ingredient; just steer clear of the ones overloaded with artificial additives that could potentially dilute the black soap’s effectiveness.

But with enough research and a well-balanced routine, you’re more than likely to experience the bacteria-fighting, clarifying, and growth-boosting benefits of African black soap on your hair. Ahead, some of the best options for your consideration.

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Deep Cleansing Shampoo

African black soap combined with tea tree oil and willow bark extract make this cleanser ultra-clarifying times three.

Alikay Naturals Moisturizing Black Soap Shampoo

The nozzle applicator makes it incredibly easy to get the raw black soap formula directly to a dirty scalp in need of a cleanse.

Alaffia Authentic African Black Soap

This all-in-one formula can be used as a shampoo, body wash and shaving agent.

Laurel Essentials Organic African Black Soap Cleanser

This vegan black soap cleanser is boosted with essential oils to nourish as it stimulates the scalp for growth.

Chebe Hair Growth Shampoo

In addition to black soap, this pure and natural shampoo is with chebe powder, a thickening agent sourced from The Republic of Chad in Central Africa.

Tamalie Naturals Black Soap Shampoo

If your scalp is inflamed, this healing cleanser will clarify and soothe with African black soap, vitamin E, apricot oil, avocado oil, tea tree oil, and avocado oil.

Sister Sarah’s Shop Peppermint Rose Shampoo

This black soap formula is specifically made for eliminating buildup and promoting swift growth for locs.

