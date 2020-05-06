The Best African Black Soap for Flawless, Breakout-Free Skin

People who know, know. Fans of African black soap know it’s unlike any soap on the market. It’s made from a raw blend of plant-based ingredients in Africa, including cocoa pods, plantain skins and leaves, coconut oil, palm tree leaf derivatives and shea butter. That makes it naturally anti-bacterial which combats acne, moisturizing thanks to that shea butter and anti-inflammatory since it’s rich in vitamins A and E. All these benefits in one bar of soap? Sign us up.

Take note that African black soap is so raw and natural and it can’t be used like other soap. Though the formula is gentle enough to use on your face hands, and body, you should always apply the lather to a washcloth or loofah—never straight onto the skin. (It could have raw particles that can injure your skin.) Use it correctly and reap all its benefits, which also includes reducing inflammation and skin irritation, soothing razor burn, exfoliating away dead skin cells and fading hyperpigmentation.

We rounded up the best African black soap that’s fair trade, all-natural and totally authentic. Find the best African black soap for you and get the smooth, flawless skin you’ve always wanted. In a bar of soap?! You’ll have to try it to believe it.

1. Wonderfully Natural African Black Soap

This African black soap is produced by an African-owned company that gives back to communities in Ghana. It’s made from organic, fair-trade ingredients including organic palm oil, coconut oil and organic palm kernel oil. Together, they can help treat acne, dermatitis, psoriasis and eczema.

2. Rise 'N Shine Online Raw African Black Soap Bar

This handmade soap bar from Ghana contains a blend of plantain skin, tropical honey, cocoa pod powder, palm oil and virgin coconut oil. Use it to not only help calm acne and eczema, but also to target fine lines and wrinkles. Natural unrefined shea butter leaves skin feeling baby soft.

3. Our Earth's Secrets Raw African Black Soap

Made without artificial fragrances in Ghana using traditional African recipes, this African black soap is made for your face, body of hair. Ingredients include unrefined shea butter, plantain skin ash and natural vitamin E. Skin is left smooth and free from blemishes and irritation.