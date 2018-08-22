10 of the Best, Most Affordable Mental Health Apps

Everyone deserves access to the mental health care they want and need. But if you haven’t noticed, it can be extremely difficult to find affordable, in-network mental health resources—let alone ones that conveniently fit into your schedule.

Luckily enough, your first steps to mental wellness could be in the palm of your hands—quite literally.

Think about it: Smartphone apps are always in-network, accommodate your schedule perfectly and never go on vacation. While these apps do not serve as a replacement for professional treatment or medical intervention, they could certainly start you off in a positive direction. That’s why we’ve researched the best mental health apps on the market that won’t break the bank.

Originally posted on SheKnows.