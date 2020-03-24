10 Under $10 Beauty Essentials It Wouldn’t Hurt to Stock Up on Now

Sometimes, retail therapy and panic shopping are one and the same, especially when a global emergency is imploding in the background. Personally, I can’t think of anything but designer shoes and useless home decor when trying to distract myself from a bleak news cycle. However, I’ve been through enough breakups and family emergencies to know how helpful it is to redirect that energy (and money). So while the masses are hoarding toilet paper, I implore you to stock up on the best affordable beauty products instead because it’s never a bad time to re-up on the bare essentials.

Deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, and a dependable face wash are universal must-haves. For some of us, retinol could easily be added to that list while others may rank a hairbrush or night cream higher. Variation is expected when we’re talking about everyday essentials, but I truly believe none of these things should cost an arm and a leg. I’m sure plenty of us are thinking about how to shrink our budgets and grow a nest egg anyway. Ahead, some of the best under-$10 beauty products you might as well add to cart now.

Shampoo and Conditioner: The Good Stuff Gentle Shampoo and Complete Repair Balm

The Good Stuff is, well, the good stuff. Every no-rinse formula in this range is vegan and packaged in 100% recycled and recyclable bottles. And now that there’s a sulfate-free cleanser in the mix, you can save even more money on a weekly cleansing routine.

Hair Styler: TRESemme Between Washes All-In-1 Spray

Every hair type requires different stylers. Those with textured hair may need a buttery leave-in while someone with fine hair may want a root lift. What’s great about this multipurpose spray is that it can benefit just about any curl pattern (or lack thereof) by adding moisture, taming flyaways and more.

Deodorant: Degree Confidence 72-Hour Dry Spray

Unlike a lot of stick deodorants that can leave white, greasy grime on top of the armpit, this lightweight spray dries in seconds and keeps the underarm area dry and fragrant for days.

Body Moisturizer: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream

If you’re concerned about dryness but also don’t like the heaviness of a lotion or rich cream, everything from Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost line, including this body moisturizer, is super lightweight, but just as hydrating.

Face Moisturizer: Vichy Aqualia Thermal Creme

This sensitive skin-friendly moisturizer is totally underrated and should definitely be in your Amazon cart. In addition to the brand’s signature Thermal Water, this skin quencher is also infused with hyaluronic acid to bind moisture and an “advanced Dynamic Hydration technology to help distribute and lock water in all facial zones.”

Face Wash: The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

The Ordinary range is the epitome of affordable, yet quality skincare. And if you’re attempting a more frugal routine, there’s no better time than now to test-drive their daily cleanser and makeup remover, made with squalane, the ultimate gentle multitasker.

Face Exfoliant: Revolution Fine Line Correcting Serum 0.2% Retinol

We tend to assume most retinol products are expensive, but that is so not the case. Take, for example, Revolution’s affordable serum for correcting uneven skin tone and diminishing fine lines.

Lip Balm: Dr. PAWPAW Multipurpose Soothing Balm

The best kind of lip balms can be used anywhere else on the body too.

Sunscreen: Sun Bum Clear Zinc SPF50 Sunscreen

Here’s yet another reminder that sunscreen should be worn every day. If you have trouble forgetting, invest in one that can be used on the face and body.

Toothpaste: Colgate Optic White Renewal Toothpaste

Colgate’s latest formula includes a patented hydrogen peroxide technology that promises next-level whitening power.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.