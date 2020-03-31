These Activity Watches Track More Than Your Heart Rate & Daily Steps

Whoever said diamonds are a girl’s best friend obviously didn’t live in the age of wearable tech. These days, wellness isn’t a niche, it’s a lifestyle with highly fashionable roots. From athleisure staples you can sport from the gym to the office and vise-versa (hello, trouser leggings) to chic activity watches that track your every move and keep a tally of every calorie burned, wearing your health on your sleeve and wrist has never been so stylish.

Activity watches do so much more than accessorize. Sure, they add a sporty edge to your ensemble, but their various technological features trump their style factor. And did we mention there are so many on the market right now? From name brands like Fitbit whose savvy wristbands paved the way for wearable tech to chunky watches that tell you so much more than the time, the best activity watches collect all sorts of data in order to enhance not just your fitness, but your overall well being.

Therefore, if you’re going to treat yourself to any fitness gear, we highly suggest investing in any one of these activity watches.

1. Fitbit AltaHR

Fitbit’s reputation precedes itself, but just in case you’re new to the whole #fitlife, here’s what you need to know: The brand is among the top leading activity watch and wearable tech companies around, and every new launch is somehow better than the last. Among the impressive lineup, the Fitbit AltaHR is a fan-favorite. This activity watch documents it all: It’s continuously tracking your heart rate, so you can calculate how many calories you’re burning throughout the day, and zones (Fatburn, Cardio and Peak) to better match your workout intensity with your fitness goals. It also tracks your sleep patterns, taking note of when your body transitions from light to deep and REM stages, and automatically tracks your steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes. And if its data collection weren’t already impressive, the activity watch can sustain up to 7 days of battery life at a time.

2. Amazfit Bip Smartwatch by Huami

With a thicker band and larger face, the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch is definitely a statement piece. It’s also a highly impressive piece of technology: Just one charge for two and a half hours equates to a whopping 30 days of battery life. If only our phones had that kind of juice, right? As for what the activity watch actually tracks, it’s quite the workhorse. Between monitoring your heart rate, a built-in GPS tracking your steps, the total distance you’ve traveled in a day, the calories you burned and your overall sleep quality, you have a constant flow of data at your fingertips. For athletes who like to switch up their routine, the watch features four sport modes — outdoor running, treadmill, cycling and walking — that provide detailed insights into the user’s most frequent activities. And just in case you’d like to be even more connected, the device can send notifications through emails, SMS messages and incoming phone calls, plus alerts for Facebook, Twitter, weather forecasts and more.

3. LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR

The LETSCOM activity watch may not be as chunky as the Amazfit model, but it still has the capacity to hold a ton of information. Available in eight fun color options, like vibrant green and baby pink, this fitness tracker is loaded with features like 14 exercise modes collecting and interpreting your different activity data and a built-in GPS that’s especially great for runners, tracking pace, total distance traveled and mapping out your route. In addition to these awesome features for athletes, the activity watch automatically keeps track of your heart rate, sleep duration and patterns, daily steps, total distance traveled, calories burned, active minutes and sleep status. The watch can also send you push notifications for phone calls, texts, calendar and social media. One charge translates to seven days of battery juice.