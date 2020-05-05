Acai-Infused Body Creams That’ll Give Your Skin a Double Dose of Nuritrtion

Acai is an indigenous berry found in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, jam-packed with antioxidants and both omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, making it an excellent anti-inflammatory powerhouse. Thanks to its nutrient-dense content, the delicious purple-hyed superfruit offers a vast array of health benefits, from boosting immunity to improving energy and focus, and even helping to promote better heart health. While acai’s boundless health benefits are pretty impressive, it also offers a slew of skin-enhancing powers when applied topically as well. Acai comes in a wide variety of forms, including seed oil and extract, which are the two most common additives in acai-infused skin and body care products, and both have been found to have major anti-aging benefits to the skin.

Not only is acai berry chock full of anti-aging superstar vitamin C, but it’s also armed with an abundance of Vitamins A, B, and E, which have all been found to boost our skin’s regeneration process and heal damaged skin cells. And, just like your favorite vitamin C serum, acai is also capable of helping to protect skin from free radical damage—one of the biggest causes of premature aging. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite superfruit body creams that will soothe, firm, and hydrate your body from head to toe.

1. Sol de Janeiro Acai Body Power Cream

Infused with Amazonian Açaí Oil, this hydrating yet lightweight body cream harnesses the healing powers of antioxidants to leave skin feeling silky smooth and firm. It also contains invisible mica flecks to give your skin an instant subtle glow.

2. St. Ives Revitalizing Body Lotion

Not only does this lightweight body lotion contain acai extract, but it’s also chock full of additional anti-aging and skin-loving ingredients, including omega-rich chia seed and blueberry oil. The clean formula is also made with 100 percent natural moisturizing ingredients and is PETA-approved and cruelty-free.

3. Victoria's Secret Hydrating Body Lotion

This clean, paraben-free body lotion is formulated with Victoria’s Secret’s proprietary cotton moisture complex to ensure intense hydration for up to twenty-four hours. Its acai fragrance smells delicious all day without being overbearing or too strong.