360 Wigs You Can Put in a Ponytail Without Revealing Your Natural Hair

The wonderful world of wigs never ceases to amaze me. Honestly, it seems like every time I look up, there’s a new wig innovation or method circulating the interwebs, making wigs looks more realistic than ever before. Might I also add that they’re becoming incredibly easy to perfect at home and are putting all other methods of hair extensions to shame (sew-in weave who? I don’t know her). One of the latest innovations to sweep me off my feet are 360 wigs.

As the name suggests, 360 wigs are an elevated version of the now-standard frontal wig, providing lace closure all around the perimeter of the wig. 360 wigs allow even more versatility than its predecessors. If you ever wished you could throw your wig into a sleek high ponytail, then it’s time you add a 360 wig to your shopping cart and make it happen, captain. And though the name may suggest otherwise, you definitely don’t have to be a wig pro to effortlessly slay a 360 unit. But of course, you can always connect with a pro to install whatever style you purchase if you’re a newbie or simply low on time.

However, there’s also the magical world of Youtube where the number of vloggers who know their way around all kinds of wigs is growing at warp speed. Speaking from experience, there are so many 360 wig tutorials that in just a day of binge-watching, you can gain the necessary tools to confidently install a 360 wig without any help. Additionally, one of the hardest things in life—outside of choosing a nail color—is picking the right wig for your style and skill set. If you need a little guidance on which 360 wigs to add to your collection, here are 10 of the best options you can shop from the comfort of your couch.

Bobbi Boss Teagan 360 Glueless Synthetic Lace Wig

We get it—not everyone is comfortable with the idea of gluing down a wig. If you fall into that category, allow me to introduce you to this glueless 360 wig from Bobbi Boss. If you’re concerned with your wig staying in place, you can always opt for a wig band like the “rollercoaster-proof” Wig Fix. Problem solved—hair slayed!

Luv Me Hair Breathable 360 Wig

Available in body wave and straight textures and lengths ranging from 12 inches to 26, Luv Me Hair’s 360 wig gives you options. You’ll also enjoy the breathability of this wig that allows you to flaunt flawless hair without overheating in the process.

Mayvenn Hair Virgin Brazilian Deep Wave 360 Wig

If you’re looking for a 360 wig that’s affordable but also high-quality hair, Mayvenn offers the best of both worlds. Not only are their 360 wigs affordable relative to some other brands out there, if you purchase a Mayvenn Hair wig, you can also get it installed for free using one of the stylists in their network. If that’s not a steal, then I don’t know what is!

Ali Pearl Deep Wave Pre-Plucked 360 Frontal Wig

Springtime is near and the first thing you should put on your spring to-do list (besides spring cleaning, of course) is a vacation. Nothing says vacay like deep wave hair that looks amazing wet or dry! This hair texture allows you to go from the beach to dinner flawlessly. After all, who has time to deal with keeping their wig straight when they’re just trying to have a good time?

It’s A Wig Agita 360 All-Around Wig

In case you didn’t know, affordable yet fantastic synthetic lace 360 wigs exist! As with any other 360 wig, this wallet-friendly version from It’s A Wig can be styled up or down. And there you have it: proof that you don’t have to spend a ton of money to live your best wig life.

Wow African Caramel Ombré Wave Brazilian Hair 360 Wig

Are you looking to experiment with color? If so, you can almost never go wrong with ombré. This hair color method is like baby steps for walking into full-on color. We promise after trying this ombré wig you’ll be “dyeing” (pun intended) to try other colors too.

UNice Kinky Hair 360 Wig

We get it—if it’s your first wig rodeo, the process can be intimidating. If you have textured type 4 hair, trying a wig that will mimic your texture may be the best way to get comfortable with the idea of one. The texture paired with the versatility of the 360 frontal is a recipe for wig success.

YWigs Kinky Curly 360 Lace Frontal Wig

I’ll be the first to say that kinky curly hair, whether it’s growing out of your scalp or a wig, takes a lot of patience. It’s high maintenance but so beautiful and worth the effort. If you’re game for styling curly hair, this is one you need in your life. Just look at it in action in this Youtube unboxing video—it’s a dream.

BeautyForever Pre-Plucked 360 Lace Wig

In my humble opinion, body wave hair is like an introductory class to wig wearing 101. It has more personality than bone straight hair but can be straightened easily without damaging the hair in the process. You can also do minimal styling and head out the door when it’s in its natural state. This pre-plucked 360 wig from BeautyForever was made with you having to do less work in mind for sure.

Mane Concept Brown Sugar Panorama 360 Human Hair Blend Lace Wig

Proceed with caution—this wig isn’t for the faint-hearted. With warm weather right around the corner, there’s no better time than now to get comfortable with color. What better way to experiment than with an affordable 360 wig that gives you more bang for your buck?

Pizazz Brazilian Deep Wave Wig Pre-Plucked Human Hair Wig

A high-density wash and go wig that delivers natural-looking fullness and a realistic-looking hairline from the nape of your neck to the middle of your forehead.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.