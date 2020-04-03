These Affordable 360 Wigs are Basically Hidden Treasure on Amazon

If there is one beauty habit that seems to never change with the seasons or circumstances, it’s my general admiration and passionate search for the best 360 wigs on Amazon and really, anywhere else. In the grand scheme of things, I’m new to the world of wigs. But after a couple years of living the short cut life (and because I’m stuck in the house more than usual), the universe has decided that I am growing my hair out.

With that being said, I figure I may as well have some fun along the way and add a couple units to my growing arsenal of hair care products—an expected uptick when giving up your low maintenance buzzcut. Up until a few months ago, I found the traditional wig to be sufficient enough. However, since discovering the benefit of wigs built with lace closure around the perimeter of the entire wig—hence the name 360 wig—I’ve already decided this is what I need to really have fun playing with styles that a traditional wig wouldn’t allow, like a towering top knot or Sade-inspired braid.

Though I obviously want quality hair on top of my head, I don’t think I need to sacrifice my budget to get it. And if Amazon is any indication, I’m absolutely right. I scrolled and read enough reviews to land on five 360 wigs that are not only the real deal in terms of longevity and hair quality but under $150 too. Keep scrolling to grab one before you’re left with that “Currently Unavailable” box.

Abijale 360 Body Wave Wig

If you want to serve Black Ariel from The Little Mermaid realness, do not overlook this silky-smooth body wave unit. The hair is 100 percent human and unprocessed for all kinds of styling and available in various lengths from 14-26 inches.

Enoya Hair 360 Loose Wave Wig

This high-density wig is the kind that you can truly build volume on, as it comes in big body waves you can separate and fluff to your liking. With top-notch care, you can get an impressive one-year’s use out of this affordable virgin remy unit.

Benehair 360 Curly Wig

If you want to seriously turn up the hair volume and rock a mane that can be seen from miles away, this high-density human hair wig comes with a Swiss lace base that blends seamlessly into natural hairlines/scalps and lightly bleached knots to boot.

Honey Girl Wig 360 Straight Yaki Wig

There is nothing like a fresh blowout to make you feel brand new, but it can be damaging to your natural hair if done incorrectly. Avoid damage altogether with this full and lustrous straight-hair wig, available in several density levels depending on how thick you want the hair to look.

Kreesi 360 Body Wave Wig

Though my favorite style is this 12-inch wavy bob (a throwback trend this year), there is a nice variety of looks both short and long to choose from when shopping Kreesi’s lineup of unprocessed, lace frontal units.

