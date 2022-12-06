The Best 12-Day Advent Calendars to Buy That’ll Arrive Before the Holidays Officially Start

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially December, folks—we’re getting closer and closer to some much needed time with family and friends, but at the same time our days for holiday shopping are also coming to a close. If you’re in need of some last minute gift inspo and you’ve missed the train on a full advent calendar (the kind that need to be gifted by the start of the month), may I suggest you go for a smaller sized bunch?

Many cool and fun brands have created a mini-version of the advent calendar, one that’s only 12 days and honestly, I prefer it. Opening gifts every morning for 25 consecutive days can start to sound like a lot of fun in the beginning, but to be honest, it’s a lot to remember!

Luckily for you, I’ve rounded up some of the best advent calendars on the market for you to look through. I’m talking beauty, games, and even wine. Keep reading to see which ones you can grab before the season for giving is officially over.

Funko Pop 13 Day Nightmare Before Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar

Countdown to Christmas with this one of a kind Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar

and get your Tim Burton on. For the person on your list who’s sort of, kind of obsessed with Halloween—it’s the perfect gift for them.

FORVR Mood Holiday Candle Advent Calendar

What better way to do an advent calendar than with candles you can light to get into a cozy mood? This set by FORVR Mood features scents like sandalwood, fresh pine, and many others.

Clarins 12-Piece Advent Calendar Set

You’ll never find Clarins this discounted, pretty much ever and while Macy’s is having a two-day Friends and Family sale, you’ll score an extra 30% off. Use the code “FRIEND” at checkout.

e.l.f. 12 Day Makeup Advent Calendar

If you’ve ever wanted to try the skincare and makeup giant on for size, here’s your chance. For only $45, get lip gloss, mascara, and many other items for a discount. The site is also offering 30% off all gift sets, no code needed.

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Holi-day Advent Calendar

‘Tis the season for drinking and being merry, so why not start early with a glass of wine? Each box contains whites, reds, and even a few rosés, all handpicked by Vinebox’s Certified Sommeliers. Do a tasting during time with friends or family or have a glass nightly solo.

Apotheke 12 Day Candle Advent Calendar

With an estimated burn time of 15 hours, this 12 day advent calendar from Apotheke can be the perfect one to try leading up to the Christmas holiday. If you’re worrying about which scents you’ll be able to experience by purchasing this set, worry no more. Smells like charred fig, black cypress, firewood, chestnut, blackberry honey, and many other delicious ones to indulge your senses.

La Mer The Twelve Days of Transformation Advent Calendar

I mean, 12 La Mer products for the cost of one? Sign us up. There’s nothing better that the legendary skincare brand, so hop on this advent calendar while it’s still available. The brand is offering free gift wrapping as well.

Luxy Hair “Hair for Holidays” Advent Calendar

A gift a day keeps everyone happy and healthy. This Hair for Holidays Advent Calendar from Luxy Hair features a curated selection of 7 full-size hair care products, tools, and accessories to help you style your hair for everything that comes your way. We’re obsessed with the packaging—it’ll look gorgeous underneath the tree.