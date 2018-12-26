StyleCaster
Share

20 Under-$20 Berry Lipsticks That’ll Disguise Your Wine-Stained Pout

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Under-$20 Berry Lipsticks That’ll Disguise Your Wine-Stained Pout

by
20 Under-$20 Berry Lipsticks That’ll Disguise Your Wine-Stained Pout
Photo: ImaxTree.

Scroll To See More Images

With every winter season comes an insatiable appetite for moody lipstick shades. And though we love shades like Fenty Beauty’s “Uninvited” or Kat Von D’s “Slayer,” a berry lipstick is the perfect medium between something bright (like a coral) and something sultry (like a brown or black). What makes this particular group of shades so enticing lies in its versatility.

Like a nude lipstick, there are certain shades that correspond best with different skin tones. For instance, lighter pinks looks best on fair skin with a variety of undertones. For medium or brown skin, plums and merlots create the illusion of a more radiant complexion, while dark skin tones work best with brown shades.

But the top reason we love wearing berry lipstick this time of year is because of one very underrated benefit. While a lip balm or sheer tint requires re-application in between meals, berry lipstick does the best job of blending in with and disguising those copious glasses of wine. And in our opinion, it doesn’t get better than during the holidays.

So without further ado, here’s a wide range of lippies that not only fit a variety of skin tones, but don’t go over $20 either.

berry lipstick 1 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Sephora.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Black Cherry  

High coverage color infused with avocado oil for wear that lasts from morning until night.

$14 at Sephora

berry lipstick 2 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Milk Makeup.

Milk Makeup Lip Color in Dip Out

A demi-matte finish infused with shea butter, coconut oil and grapefruit peel oil for moisture and color payoff.

$11 at Milk Makeup

berry lipstick 3 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Winky Lux.

Winky Lux Purrrfect Pout Lipstick in Fur-Ever

The lightest touch of sheer coverage for color that also doubles as a lip balm.

$16 at Winky Lux

berry lipstick 4 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Urban Decay.

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Anarchy

A medium pink shade with a classic cream finish.

$18 at Urban Decay

berry lipstick 5 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Fenty Beauty.

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Flamingo Acid

One of the newest lippie shades in Rihanna’s namesake line is this electric berry pink.

$18 at Fenty Beauty

berry lipstick 6 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Huda Beauty.

Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Moody

Looking for something dark and sexy? Try this violet with a shimmery effect.

$18 at Sephora

berry lipstick 7 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Clinique.

Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Roomiest Rose

A beautiful watermelon rose with just a hint of sheer coverage.

$18.50 at Sephora

berry lipstick 8 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Clinique.

Clinique Dramatically Different Lipstick Shaping Lip Colour in Berry Freeze

This dark berry includes a pearl center core that helps create the illusion of a softer pout.

$19.50 at Clinique

berry lipstick 9 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

essence cosmetics.

essence vibrant shock lip paint in Red Viper

Bold color without the heaviness.

$2.49 at Ulta

berry lipstick 10 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

e.l.f. Cosmetics.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Moisturizing Lipstick in Wine Tour

A velvety, satin finish with vitamins A, C and E for added hydration.

$3 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

berry lipstick 11 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Milani Cosmetics.

Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Sangria

A purple berry that’ll pop against darker skin tones.

$5.99 at Milani Cosmetics

berry lipstick 12 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

CoverGirl.

CoverGirl Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick in Don’t Be Gelly

Your boldest color payoff in a satin finish.

$5.99 at Target

berry lipstick 13 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Revlon.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Berry Haute

A classic pink berry.

$8.49 at Ulta

berry lipstick 14 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

L’Oreal Paris.

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Lacquered Strawberry

A bright and bold berry for fairer skin tones.

$6.49 at Target

berry lipstick 15 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Dose of Colors.

Dose of Colors Lip It Up Satin Lipstick in Lava Cake

The perfect lipstick match for your merlot.

$17 at Dose of Colors

berry lipstick 16 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

NYX Cosmetics.

NYX Powder Puff Lippie Lip Cream in Teenage Dream

The cushiony applicator makes for mess-free application.

$8.50 at NYX Cosmetics

berry lipstick 17 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Neutrogena.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Vibrant Raspberry 

The shine of a lip gloss combined with the moisture of a lip balm.

$6.99 at Target

berry lipstick 18 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Rimmel London.

Rimmel Stay Satin Liquid Lip Colour in Scrunchie

Only one stroke needed for  full coverage color.

$4.99 at Target

berry lipstick 19 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

wet n’ wild.

wet n’ wild Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick in Oh My Dolly

A liquid formula that dries into a matte finish without flaking.

$4.99 at wet n’ wild

berry lipstick 20 20 Under $20 Berry Lipsticks Thatll Disguise Your Wine Stained Pout

Almay.

Almay Smart Shade Butter Kiss Lipstick in Berry

A shiny, hydrating lipstick that feels more like a lip balm.

$8.89 at Amazon

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share