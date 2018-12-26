20 Under-$20 Berry Lipsticks That’ll Disguise Your Wine-Stained Pout

Scroll To See More Images
With every winter season comes an insatiable appetite for moody lipstick shades. And though we love shades like Fenty Beauty’s “Uninvited” or Kat Von D’s “Slayer,” a berry lipstick is the perfect medium between something bright (like a coral) and something sultry (like a brown or black). What makes this particular group of shades so enticing lies in its versatility.
Like a nude lipstick, there are certain shades that correspond best with different skin tones. For instance, lighter pinks looks best on fair skin with a variety of undertones. For medium or brown skin, plums and merlots create the illusion of a more radiant complexion, while dark skin tones work best with brown shades.
But the top reason we love wearing berry lipstick this time of year is because of one very underrated benefit. While a lip balm or sheer tint requires re-application in between meals, berry lipstick does the best job of blending in with and disguising those copious glasses of wine. And in our opinion, it doesn’t get better than during the holidays.
So without further ado, here’s a wide range of lippies that not only fit a variety of skin tones, but don’t go over $20 either.
SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Black Cherry
High coverage color infused with avocado oil for wear that lasts from morning until night.
$14 at Sephora
Milk Makeup Lip Color in Dip Out
A demi-matte finish infused with shea butter, coconut oil and grapefruit peel oil for moisture and color payoff.
$11 at Milk Makeup
Winky Lux Purrrfect Pout Lipstick in Fur-Ever
The lightest touch of sheer coverage for color that also doubles as a lip balm.
$16 at Winky Lux
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Anarchy
A medium pink shade with a classic cream finish.
$18 at Urban Decay
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Flamingo Acid
One of the newest lippie shades in Rihanna’s namesake line is this electric berry pink.
$18 at Fenty Beauty
Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Moody
Looking for something dark and sexy? Try this violet with a shimmery effect.
$18 at Sephora
Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Roomiest Rose
A beautiful watermelon rose with just a hint of sheer coverage.
$18.50 at Sephora
Clinique Dramatically Different Lipstick Shaping Lip Colour in Berry Freeze
This dark berry includes a pearl center core that helps create the illusion of a softer pout.
$19.50 at Clinique
essence vibrant shock lip paint in Red Viper
Bold color without the heaviness.
$2.49 at Ulta
e.l.f. Cosmetics Moisturizing Lipstick in Wine Tour
A velvety, satin finish with vitamins A, C and E for added hydration.
$3 at e.l.f. Cosmetics
Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Sangria
A purple berry that’ll pop against darker skin tones.
$5.99 at Milani Cosmetics
CoverGirl Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick in Don’t Be Gelly
Your boldest color payoff in a satin finish.
$5.99 at Target
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Berry Haute
A classic pink berry.
$8.49 at Ulta
L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Lacquered Strawberry
A bright and bold berry for fairer skin tones.
$6.49 at Target
Dose of Colors Lip It Up Satin Lipstick in Lava Cake
The perfect lipstick match for your merlot.
$17 at Dose of Colors
NYX Powder Puff Lippie Lip Cream in Teenage Dream
The cushiony applicator makes for mess-free application.
$8.50 at NYX Cosmetics
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Vibrant Raspberry
The shine of a lip gloss combined with the moisture of a lip balm.
$6.99 at Target
Rimmel Stay Satin Liquid Lip Colour in Scrunchie
Only one stroke needed for full coverage color.
$4.99 at Target
wet n’ wild Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick in Oh My Dolly
A liquid formula that dries into a matte finish without flaking.
$4.99 at wet n’ wild
Almay Smart Shade Butter Kiss Lipstick in Berry
A shiny, hydrating lipstick that feels more like a lip balm.
$8.89 at Amazon