Secret Beauty Ingredient: Sesame Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
While you may be most familiar with sesame oil in the kitchen, it turns out there are a slew benefits that come from it, too. Sesame oil is one of the “good fats” your body needs (much like olive oil and avocado) and by giving your skin sesame oil, you’re nourishing the cells with a nutrient they’re lacking. In turn, your skin becomes more hydrated, plus you get the glowing look everyone’s after. Sesame oil is also packed with vitamins A and E, which are incredibly effective when used in anti-aging products to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
If you’re interested in finding skin care products with sesame oil, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up our favorite products with sesame oil above. Take a look at our picks, and tell us your favorite sesame product in the comments below!
The body oil answer to Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb fragrance, hydrate dry skin with this luxurious sesame-infused formula.
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Dry Body Oil, $65, Sephora.com
Highlight your best features with Benefit's Girl Meets Pearl illuminator. With a glide-on applicator and a highliter that gives you a natural, gorgeous glow, don't leave home without this little stick.
Benefit Cosmetics Girl Meets Pearl, $30, Sephora.com
To hydrate your skin while giving it a dewy glow all at once, dab on a bit of Bobbi Brown's Extra Face Oil.
Bobbi Brown Extra Face Oil, $63, Sephora.com
Never have dry hands again with Burt's Bees Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream. Infused with sesame oil and small enough to toss in your purse, you'll always have smooth hands.
Burt's Bees Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, $10.39, Drugstore.com
Whether you're looking for a bath oil or a body oil, c. Booth's original formula has what you need when it comes to smooth, supple skin.
c. Booth Original Bath and Body Oil, $8.99, Drugstore.com
Ladies with acne-prone skin, this time release cleanser from Murad has just what you need. It's gentle, it's acne-fighting, it's anti-aging, plus it has what your skin craves when it comes to hydration.
Murad Time Release Acne Cleanser, $30, Sephora.com
With a drugstore price and a formula that gets the job done every time, Neutrogena's Body Oil is formulated with sesame oil to bring you naturally smooth, moisturized skin.
Neutrogena Body Oil, $12.97, Amazon.com
Exfoliate away dry, rough skin for a fresh start, all while putting some mega hydration into your skin with this scrub from Caudalie.
Caudalie Divine Scrub, $38, Sephora.com