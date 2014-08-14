Secret Beauty Ingredient: Sesame Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

While you may be most familiar with sesame oil in the kitchen, it turns out there are a slew benefits that come from it, too. Sesame oil is one of the “good fats” your body needs (much like olive oil and avocado) and by giving your skin sesame oil, you’re nourishing the cells with a nutrient they’re lacking. In turn, your skin becomes more hydrated, plus you get the glowing look everyone’s after. Sesame oil is also packed with vitamins A and E, which are incredibly effective when used in anti-aging products to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

If you’re interested in finding skin care products with sesame oil, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up our favorite products with sesame oil above. Take a look at our picks, and tell us your favorite sesame product in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

Coffee and Your Skin: How Caffeine is Affecting You

Fake It Until You Make It: Matte Skin

How to Whiten Your Yellow and Stained Nails